



Macy Gray, the Grammy-winning R&B singer, wrote that the American flag needs a makeover that we can all honor in an op-ed published by MarketWatch in tribute to Juneteenth, a federal holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. Grays’ succinct essay argued that if the Confederation battle flag, which was intended as a symbol of opposition to the abolition of slavery, could be rare nowadays, the Stars and Stripes effectively fills its void. (She is not the first to make this observation.) She pointed out that the flag was a visible symbol to the insurgents who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6. Addressing his note dated June 15 to President Biden, Mrs. Harris, and members of Congress, she wrote that the current flag of the United States of America is tattered, dated, divided and incorrect and no longer represents democracy and freedom. The popular recording artist also dug into the semiotics of the Stars and Stripes. As for the stars, she wrote, there are 50, where there should be 52 as DC and Puerto Rico have been pushing for a state for decades. Appropriate representation for them would mean more empowerment for blacks and Latin Americans, she suggested. The white stripes, on the other hand, represent purity and innocence, she wrote, citing the Smithsonian. America is great. It’s beautiful. Pure, it is not. He’s broken and shattered, Gray observed. Gray, whose 1999 debut album On how is life became triple platinum, presented solutions with its reviews. She noted that a new flag could have 52 stars of different shades (your skin tone and mine), off-white stripes, a blue square representing perseverance and red stripes for bravery because, as she said patriotically. America is all of those things. (Here is the model.) She reminded readers that the current American flag, although it often unintentionally participates in weird photo ops from our former president was not exactly transmitted from Sinai as it is today. There have been 27 different versions over the years and the most recent was adopted on July 4, 1960, just seven years before Gray’s birth in Canton, Ohio. Grays’ essay has apparently not been read by outrage merchants online, but a lot find time at to bark about it anyway. Others, however, took the trouble to click on the link and give it full attention: More great stories from Vanity Show What is Naomi Osakas’ job, really?

