Entertainment
2021 July 4th events taking place in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Independence Day is just around the corner, and you know what that means: fireworks, grilled hot dogs, your dad in American flag swim shorts and, in in most cases, free alcohol.
As we all welcome Patriotic Day and enjoy a “summer of freedom” (as President Joe Biden calls it), one wonders if there are any events to celebrate America’s independence. Well, yes there is, and there is a lot.
Thanksgiving Point Fireworks
When: July 3, 2021
Doors open: 4 p.m.
This family event comes in partnership with Lehi City and Thanksgiving Point. Meet at Electric Park, the public is asked to bring a blanket to enjoy an evening outdoors with food and fun.
According to the organizers of the event, there will be doors, dealerships and vendors. The fireworks should go off around 10 p.m.
Stadium of Fire, America’s Freedom Festival
When: July 3, 2021
Doors open: 8 p.m.
Make another return is Fire Stadium. Starting July 3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, rock and country music stars take center stage alongside millennial choirs and orchestras, paratroopers and more.
This annual event takes place in Provo and is known for its biggest fireworks displays and talented headliners. Past headliners include Keith Urban, Miley Cyrus, Blue Man Group, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Cirque du Soleil and Tim McGraw. This show should not be missed
Heritage Park Freedom Days
When: July 5, 2021
Doors open: 10 a.m.
Another family favorite available for anyone wishing to go out in the Salt Lake Valley.
“Happy Birthday America! Join us at This Is The Place for an old-fashioned celebration of the birth of our great nation. Independence Day at the park begins with a flag ceremony and a salute to our nation led by the Sons of the American Revolution. This tradition kicks off a fun 4th of July, ”write the event organizers.
According to officials, guests are welcome to enjoy all activities, as there is an abundance of choice, including a watermelon tasting contest, parades, and more.
Fourth of July Celebration in Sandy City
When: July 3, 2021
Doors open: 6:50 a.m.
According to Sandy City, this year Fourth of July the celebration will be changed to better accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. Activities for the event include:
6:50 a.m. Flag Ceremony, Sand Walk
7h00 July 4 5k, Sandy Promenade (register here)
10:00 a.m.. SpikeBall Tournament, Sandy Promenade
12h00 – 4 p.m. Sandy City Scavenger Hunt (follow @SandyCityUtah on Instagram for clues)
12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Food trucks at Sandy Amphitheater Park
10:00 p.m. A fireworks display to crown the night
West Jordan Carnival and Independence Day Fireworks
When: 07/01/2021 – 07/03/2021
Doors open: 12 p.m.
If you are looking for major pleasure, check out The carnival of western Jordan! This thrilling rodeo and carnival is a three-day event that not only includes rides and delicious snacks, but will also end the evening with fireworks at 10pm.
Park City 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks
When: July 3, 2021
Doors open: 7:00 a.m.
If you are looking for a day full of fun, head to Park City for your Independence extravagance.
“Start your July 4th vacation a day early with FREE live music, kid-friendly activities and a big fireworks display. The main show begins with an outdoor concert by The numbers one on the stage of Canyons Village and ends with a fireworks display around 9:30 pm ”, share the organizers of the event.
According to officials, guests are invited to celebrate July 4 with an array of activities and events such as a concert, rodeo, parade, 5km run, pancake breakfast, live music, rugby matches and beer gardens.
Kanab Independence Day Celebration
When: July 3, 2021
Doors open: 6 a.m.
If you are in Southern Utah, this event will enhance your fireworks viewing experience. Imagine: rainbows of fire splashing against a sky of red rock.
Not only does this event encompass the classic landscapes of the American West, it is also ideal near major attractions such as Zion National Park and Snow Canyon.
This Kane County Event includes shows, parade, 5K Color Run and other activities. It then ends with a fantastic fireworks display over the Utah Red Rock Basin and Jacob Hamblin Park.
However you decide to spend your Patriotic Weekend, we wish you good luck and hope you stay safe.
