Eagle River Presbyterian Church invites valley to get away





Eagle River Presbyterian Church is delighted to announce three free concerts and dinners throughout the valley on June 23, July 21 and August 18. After the year has passed, everyone has a new appreciation for the community and its benefits to our lives, said Pastor Rob Wilson. So, to celebrate the lifting of COVID restrictions and bring us all together again, our church leaders decided to throw a few socially distance-free parties to provide a fun, healthy and entertaining evening for our neighbors. Our lawn above the Eagle River is the perfect location and in a spirit of hospitality we were delighted to host these events at no cost to all who attend. Because a party isn’t complete without music, the Vail Valley Trio will perform every month. Comprised of Don Watson, Beth Swearingen and Peter Fontanese, the musicians have toured from Broadway to Budapest, from London to Dubrovnik and from Cancun to Red Rocks as well as from Gypsum to Vail. Were eliminating our repertoire of rock, pop, country, jazz, Broadway, reggae and gospel music, said Watson, chief music officer for the ERPC. These Wednesday night mixers are a great opportunity to welcome members back to church in person, as well as to make new friends. I expected carols as the evening wore on, and few things bring people together better than good food and a warm company playing music in the open air. The June Blender will feature Moes Original BBQ. FOODsmith will host the July concert. Dave Courtney’s team will provide meals for the August 18th event. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. ERPC provides everything except chairs, blankets and bottled water or soda. The church is at 455 Nottingham Ranch Road, at the end of the road just south and across the tracks from Home Depot. COVID made us realize how privileged we are to live or visit this beautiful valley, and the ERPC family is delighted to welcome everyone as we celebrate the power of community, Wilson concluded.

