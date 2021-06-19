Duchess of Cambridge says ‘time to act’ at children’s center launch

The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new center to continue her work on early childhood development (Photo: Getty)

The Duchess of Cambridge stressed the importance of giving everyone a good childhood, comparing the challenge to that of climate change.

Kate, who launched her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, said it was time to act, but admitted she didn’t expect a quick win.

Convening a panel of experts on the matter on Friday, Kate stressed how crucial the first five years of a child’s development are and will shape the rest of a person’s life.

The royal is looking to take a holistic approach and better prepare the next generation of parents to raise their children.

Shes also released a report that revealed the economic impact of not taking action.

Kate said she hoped her new institution would make it possible to speak more fluently about emotions and feelings, allowing adults to better understand how their own behavior affects their children.

Speaking at the panel discussion at the London School of Economics, the Duchess said she was really excited to launch the center.

She added: So I hope today, through the report and through this new center, to show that change really needs to happen, and that it is time to act now.



Kate hosted a roundtable with experts from all fields (Photo: Reuters)

Because I think it’s the social equivalent of climate change, where we’ve been following science for many, many years.

And that’s what we need to do with early childhood development if we are to build a happier, healthier world.

The more we learn about infancy and the first five years of life, the more urgent it is to act.

The Duchess focused on the importance of childhood during her ten years as a senior royal.



The Duchess focused on the importance of childhood during her ten years as a senior royal (Photo: PA)

Her work stems from research that shows that the first five years of a person’s life fundamentally shape adulthood, with social challenges such as addiction, violence, family breakdown, homelessness. and mental health having their roots in the early years.

Shes said work began on a visit to hear the stories of prisoners at HMP Send, some of whom joined the Duchess at a reception at Kensington Palace after the roundtable.

Julie Muir, 40, who met Kate twice while serving time for drug-related offenses, has reunited with the royal family.

Kate told him: It started in HMP and listening to your stories. It was those conversations that made me realize how important this was.



The royal report highlighted the economic damage of the problem (Photo: PA)

Ms Muir, who is now responsible for recovery and housing for the Forward Trust, said: I feel flattered to be part of the Duchess’s change that has helped her refocus her energy on the early years.

The new center will be based at Kensington Palace and will focus on three key areas.

These include research, development of new solutions with the public and private voluntary sectors and awareness campaigns.

The ’s first report, Big Change Starts Small, was written in collaboration with the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University and the London School of Economics.



Kate was inspired to do the job after hearing the stories of prisoners (Photo: PA)

He revealed that the cost of lost opportunities is $ 16.3 billion in England alone.

One of those who joined the discussion, Paul Farmer, managing director of mental health charity Mind, said that behind the statistics on the economic impact of not investing in the early years was the reality of lost and ruined lives.

He said: This is, of course, the greatest tragedy of all and I think it is so important, when you start looking at the damage that has often happened, it too often comes down to what has happened. spent in the early years of the people.

Dr Guddi Singh, Pediatric Registrar at the Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, said: Parenthood has not had the elevation it needs in this country, and indeed in any Western country. It’s about tackling this as a problem.

Contact our press team by sending us an email at[email protected]

For more stories like this,see our news page.