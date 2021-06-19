Entertainment
It’s a day to celebrate fathers | News, Sports, Jobs
Father’s Day brings good thoughts for many, hopefully most of the people of a dedicated worker, patient task master, life counselor.
This isn’t the case for everyone, so today, for those with such positive thoughts, be sure to let your dad know what he means to you.
Fathers have a bad reputation around the world. They are often described in entertainment as inept, distant or ignorant or much worse.
But a good father is one who lights up from the birth of his child, or who feels a surge of love when he takes stepchildren. He knows that he must at least come across as a mine of knowledge and a role model, or at least be able to find the answers the child is looking for.
He knows in his heart that he must be patient, that children are not born full of knowledge, nor daddy has all the answers now. But he has to work his way through any situation.
It should be tough enough to apply discipline, but gentle enough to know when it’s best to be disciplined.
He has to be kind enough to say a kind word after a kid has had a bad day at school or at home or with a boyfriend or girlfriend no matter how horrible his own day has been.
He must instill good values, a good work ethic, a thirst for knowledge, and then one day he must allow his children to travel the world to take their missteps, despite his best efforts in their education.
Fathers must be a baseball coach, soccer coach, basketball coach, mechanic, dance and song teacher, math expert, carpenter, school principal, referee, financier, psychologist, therapist, religious educator, fighter and lover, boss and employee.
He must listen, but he must know the right words to say when it is time to speak.
It has less margin for error than a NASA flight controller, but it has no manual, no rules, no guides, only gut feeling and, if he’s lucky, a role model. from a previous generation.
A man who chooses to try to be all of these must be full of love.
If your father has played and is playing an important role in your life, say thank you to him today. If your relationship with your dad isn’t all you hoped it would be, one possible path to improvement would start by trying to figure out how you would cope with all the pressures of working as a dad.
Not all men are meant to be fathers. There are those who spoil the word “dad” for the rest of the men doing their best.
Honor those who are doing their best today.
Happy Father’s Day.
