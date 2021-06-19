Where Hollywood travels for vacation – The Hollywood Reporter

Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, many Hollywood residents are traveling again.

In recent weeks, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry as well as Shailene Woodley and her fiance Aaron Rodgers have been hiking in Hawaii; Molly sims and her husband Scott Stuber, head of world cinema at Netflix, hit St. Barts; and Winston Duke dragged to Four Seasons Punta Mita, north of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

And as restrictions loosen, travel specialists are seeing a trend. “Summer travel is much more emotional and intentional for our clients. People are less frantic and really can’t wait to go back to places that used to bring them great happiness, ”said Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder of a member-only travel agency. Investigate. Lia Batkin, co-founder of the Virtuoso In agency Known experiences heard the same feelings. “Many travelers want to return to something they love rather than try a new destination, with private yacht rentals also being particularly popular.”

This is true for Rachel Bendavid, head of script programming for Lionsgate and BBC Studios LA Partnership, who is planning a return trip to Zihuatanejo, Mexico. “Being there is comfort food for us,” she says. Echoes Jennifer Gwartz, Executive Vice President at UCP, “We’re going back to Nantucket, where we spent the past summers,” she said. “It’s back to basics, getting together with friends and enjoying calmer, more meaningful moments together. “

After missing out on Cape Cod last year due to the pandemic, casting director Seth Yanklewitz and his family can’t wait to return this summer. “Summers in Provincetown have been a tradition for us,” he says. “We will be there for two weeks with five other families.

Europe is also calling because many countries have opened or will soon open their borders to American visitors. “Now is the time to experience Europe in the most authentic way possible without cruise ships, sightseeing buses and wall-to-wall crowds,” says Jack Ezon, founder of a bespoke travel agency . Embark beyond. Bendavid and his family, recognizing the opportunity, will travel later this summer to Spain (where the heyday of Madrid’s Belle Epoque Mandarin Oriental Ritz recently reopened). “We spent time there, it’s familiar and we’ll feel more relaxing now,” Bendavid said.

The Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid (starting at around $ 970 a night), which reopened after a renovation.

Manolo Yllera / Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Ritz

TV producer Laurie Zaks plans to visit Puglia. “I haven’t been on a plane for over a year, but I love Italy and it’s a good time to go,” she says. Many of the area’s lavish new boutique hotels are also attracting industry executives, including Borgo Santandrea on the Amalfi Coast, with a private sandy beach and the Reschio Castle, a dazzling restored 36-room castle in the Umbrian countryside.

In view of the updated European entry requirements, planning is essential to avoid delays. “Each country has its own nuances, so plan ahead and double down on VIP hosts [through airport concierge services] to help you get through the finish, ”Ezon says. “Italy alone requires several conditions to be met to enter without quarantine, including a 72-hour PCR test before embarking on what is designated as a Theft without COVID, followed by a quick test on arrival, and these testing and immigration lines can last over two hours. Ezon also recommends obtaining a membership at Global Covac, a repatriation service for medical evacuation. “If you get COVID abroad, they will get you home safely. “

Ynez Hotel in the Santa Ynez Valley (from $ 199 a night on weekdays; $ 264 on weekends).

Karyn R. Millet / Courtesy of Hotel Ynez

Those who find Europe still too intimidating go on vacation closer to home. “No theft for us,” said Karyn Smith-Forge, chair of This Radicle Act. She plans to spend time in the bucolic Santa Ynez Valley wine country in Santa Barbara County. Recently opened properties there include the Hotel Ynez, with guest room patios dotted with hammocks and a swimming pool (a rarity for the region). Chef-led restaurants to check out include Farmer’s Day, Coast Range & Vaquero Bar and Tavern at Zaca Creek.

In Sonoma, the booking to score will be made at Chef Dustin Valette’s new experiential restaurant The Matheson when it opened in July in historic Healdsburg Square. In the wine country of northern California, MacArthur Square, Beltane Ranch and Auberge du Soleil are the most sought after properties thanks to the bungalow-style rooms and spacious private spaces. “Everyone wants independent housing in large, open spaces,” Biggs Bradley explains. With wine tastings by appointment only and reservation, Nigel and Allyson Weekes from Bohemian Highway Travel Co. design unforgettable private tasting experiences at wineries such as B. Wise Vineyards, Aperture Cellars, Three Sticks Wines and Far Niente.

Among the mountainous regions of the West, a new place of escape Green O, a 12-unit, modernist house-style adult-only forest hideaway on the 37,000-acre ranch of The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, MT. It’s said to be one of the toughest reservations this summer, as are The Gant and The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch in Aspen. Says Biggs Bradley, “We see an intense desire to be immersed in nature. It’s about looking back with nostalgia to those summer days gone by.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.