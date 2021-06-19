5 best shows on Netflix to watch this weekend: June 19-20

5 best shows on Netflix this weekend

Summer is here, and it calls for some weekend relaxation watching shows on Netflix. So far, June has given us some great new choices on the streamer, and there are more to come to end the month.

Netflix’s list of 10 best TV shows includes stellar choices, including Manifesto, Sweet Tooth, Lupine, Lucifer and Fresh Fried and Crispy. The Top 10 list doesn’t look much different from last week, with most of the same titles, just different rankings. This bodes well for the shows on the list.

We’re roughly halfway through 2021, and Netflix has released some amazing features for this year so far. And, the year is not over; Netflix has a great lineup of shows with seasons coming out this year.

Black Summer season 2

Apocalyptic horror fans Black summer were thrilled to finally have the second season released this week. It took a while for the first season to air in April 2019.

Critics say the second season surpasses the show’s fantastic first season. The second season of Black summer is full of undead terror that will keep you glued to the screen. In a world where the living dead have taken over in movies and TV series, Black summer gives the viewer a new perspective on the genre.

The first season gave the viewer a glimpse into life about a week after the outbreak; the new season resumes only a few months after the end of the first season. Black summer brings chaos and stress back to the zombie genre. The action-packed episodes keep the viewer alert as you can never know what to expect next.

If zombies are your thing, you need to check it out Black summer.