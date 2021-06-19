Moscow COVID cases hit daily highs on Friday and Saturday





Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow hit daily records for two consecutive days on Friday and Saturday, according to official figures. Authorities reported 9,120 new cases in the Russian capital on Saturday and 9,056 on Friday: the city’s highest daily rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, only around 3,000 cases were recorded in the city each day. Across Russia, 17,262 new infections were recorded on Friday and 17,906 on Saturday, respectively the highest daily counts since February 2021. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said the Moscow region was experiencing a “severe spike in infections”. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Golikova blamed the increase in the number of new cases on “non-compliance with restrictions” by people and the spread of the more infectious Delta variant first identified in India. In response to the increase in the number of cases, authorities in Moscow have imposed an 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants while closing fan zones for Euro 2020. They also made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people working in retail, education, healthcare, public transport and other occupations that provide services to large numbers of people. On Friday, the bar and restaurant curfew was extended until the end of the month and authorities temporarily banned entertainment events with more than 1,000 spectators. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also announced that a dozen restaurants in Moscow will also become “coronavirus-free”, allowing only vaccinated customers. Only about 13% of the Russian population has received a first dose of the vaccine, according to the Gogov website, which aggregates data gleaned from regional and media reports in the absence of official Russian-wide statistics. With nearly 129,000 lives lost to the pandemic, based on government figures, Russia recently became the European country with the most deaths from COVID-19, overtaking Britain.

