Entertainment
Fathers day 2021: from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, the coolest dads in Bollywood
Father’s Day is here, and it’s time to celebrate every child’s unsung hero. We’ve put together a list of the coolest dads in Bollywood, giving insight into their time with the kids.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan has four children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and a baby boy whose name has not yet been announced. Saif has always shared a warm relationship with his children, including when his marriage to Amrita Singh was on the rocks. Even in his fifties, actor Jawaani Jaaneman prefers to spend all his free time with his children. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, I may not have been in charge at various times in my 20s, but I was always there and ready to do my best at that time. for my children. I never felt like an absent father.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan of Bollywood has three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, SRK spoke about her children. When a fan asked Sir, you once said on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you don’t have any friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same? Replied SRK, Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my children are my friends). When asked by another fan if he was a strict dad, the Don actor replied: Children were made to kiss and love each other.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan has three children – Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Aamir can be called the liberal father of Bollywood because he realizes the importance of letting his children do their jobs. His eldest son Junaid is set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Aaamir’s daughter, Ira, is a philanthropist and supports many NGOs working for the well-being of mental health.
Hrithik Roshan
The parenting skills of Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan are impressive. After Hrithik and Sussane separated, their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan began living with their mother, but Hrithik made sure to spend quality time with her sons. Susanne called her ex-husband, Hrithik, the best father ever.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has two children, his son Aarav Bhaita and his daughter Nitara Kumar. Speaking to the IANS about parenting, Akshay said, “Before when I was finishing my shoot, I wasn’t really interested in coming home. But after the birth of my children, I wait until I finish working so I can come home and spend time with them. I want to hear them call me daddy, daddy, daddy. Happiness is something I will never be able to measure.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor shares a beautiful relationship with his two cute children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The star continues to share messages about himself playing, training, dancing, drawing and painting with his children.
Abhishek Bachchan
One of the coolest fathers in Bollywood is Abhishek Bachchan. In an interview with IANS, Abhishek mentioned that “the gifts a parent can give to children are love, care, education and understanding.” He also added that “taking care of the child is never just a mother’s role. It’s all about sharing responsibilities. Dad’s Goals, Are You Tempted?
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu has a daughter – Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In an interview with Asian Age, Kunal opened up about his parenting style, saying he was the fun parent. I haven’t changed a lot of Inaayas diapers. Soha does all the hard work. I only do fun stuff with her, he says.
The actor added, “So when we travel I take her to different parks and gardens and other scenic places. I enjoy such play dates where we father-daughter can have fun with each other.
Angad Bedi
Angad Bedis’ equation with his daughter Mehr really melts our hearts. For example, Angad recently recovered from the coronavirus and explained how difficult it was for him to stay in quarantine, away from his 2-year-old daughter Mehr and his wife Neha Dhupia.
He had shared with a prominent publication, It was hard to be far from them and be in two different places in the same city. Mehr is only two and a half years old and she doesn’t understand why her father can’t come and see her. These are emotions that break you. She does not understand. There was a time or two she asked, Daddy, why don’t you come see me? I would say I’m not feeling very well, but the minute I said that I thought to myself, but I’ve been sick in the past too, and been with you. These innocent questions that a child always has, it was difficult for her and very difficult for me.
Rampal d’Arjun
Arjun Rampal has three children – Mahikaa, Myra and Arik. The Dhaakad actor has always shared a beautiful relationship with his daughters. Arjun, who welcomed Arik in July 2019, is excited to embrace fatherhood again, even calling his baby boy “the cutest baby I’ve ever seen.”
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn has two children – daughter Nysa and son Yug. In 2018, Ileana D’Cruz told IANS that Ajay Devgn was a “massive family man.” She added, “He’s obsessed with his kids, which is very charming.”
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh has two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Rieish and his wife Genelia are often seen traveling and hiking with their sons.
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor has served as a dad since welcoming his son Laksshya through surrogacy in 2016. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Tusshar shared that parenting nourishes his soul. He had said, I want to raise my child with all the love I can and I am enjoying it. Parenthood feeds my soul. I love taking her to the park and kindergarten. It doesn’t seem to work.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutts’ life has seen many ups and downs, including the fear of cancer last year. What has helped the Munna Bhai MBBS actor stay the course is his family, including his children – Trishla Dutt, Shahran Dutt and Iqra Dutt.
I wish all cool dads a very happy fathers day!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]