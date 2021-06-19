Fathers day 2021: from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, the coolest dads in Bollywood

Father’s Day is here, and it’s time to celebrate every child’s unsung hero. We’ve put together a list of the coolest dads in Bollywood, giving insight into their time with the kids.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has four children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and a baby boy whose name has not yet been announced. Saif has always shared a warm relationship with his children, including when his marriage to Amrita Singh was on the rocks. Even in his fifties, actor Jawaani Jaaneman prefers to spend all his free time with his children. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, I may not have been in charge at various times in my 20s, but I was always there and ready to do my best at that time. for my children. I never felt like an absent father.

Saif Ali Khan with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan / Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan of Bollywood has three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, SRK spoke about her children. When a fan asked Sir, you once said on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you don’t have any friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same? Replied SRK, Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my children are my friends). When asked by another fan if he was a strict dad, the Don actor replied: Children were made to kiss and love each other.

Shah Rukh Khans children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Abram Khan. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram)

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has three children – Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Aamir can be called the liberal father of Bollywood because he realizes the importance of letting his children do their jobs. His eldest son Junaid is set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Aaamir’s daughter, Ira, is a philanthropist and supports many NGOs working for the well-being of mental health.

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter and son Junaid Khan. (Photo: Ira Khan / Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad dressed up as characters from the popular French comic book Asterix. (Photo: Amir Khan / Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan

The parenting skills of Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan are impressive. After Hrithik and Sussane separated, their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan began living with their mother, but Hrithik made sure to spend quality time with her sons. Susanne called her ex-husband, Hrithik, the best father ever.

Hrithik Roshan with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram)

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has two children, his son Aarav Bhaita and his daughter Nitara Kumar. Speaking to the IANS about parenting, Akshay said, “Before when I was finishing my shoot, I wasn’t really interested in coming home. But after the birth of my children, I wait until I finish working so I can come home and spend time with them. I want to hear them call me daddy, daddy, daddy. Happiness is something I will never be able to measure.

Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Photo: Akshay Kumar / Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a beautiful relationship with his two cute children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The star continues to share messages about himself playing, training, dancing, drawing and painting with his children.

Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor with his son Zian. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan

One of the coolest fathers in Bollywood is Abhishek Bachchan. In an interview with IANS, Abhishek mentioned that “the gifts a parent can give to children are love, care, education and understanding.” He also added that “taking care of the child is never just a mother’s role. It’s all about sharing responsibilities. Dad’s Goals, Are You Tempted?

Abhishek Bachchan with his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu has a daughter – Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In an interview with Asian Age, Kunal opened up about his parenting style, saying he was the fun parent. I haven’t changed a lot of Inaayas diapers. Soha does all the hard work. I only do fun stuff with her, he says.

The actor added, “So when we travel I take her to different parks and gardens and other scenic places. I enjoy such play dates where we father-daughter can have fun with each other.

Girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Kunal Kemmu. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu / Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Kunal Kemmu / Instagram)

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedis’ equation with his daughter Mehr really melts our hearts. For example, Angad recently recovered from the coronavirus and explained how difficult it was for him to stay in quarantine, away from his 2-year-old daughter Mehr and his wife Neha Dhupia.

He had shared with a prominent publication, It was hard to be far from them and be in two different places in the same city. Mehr is only two and a half years old and she doesn’t understand why her father can’t come and see her. These are emotions that break you. She does not understand. There was a time or two she asked, Daddy, why don’t you come see me? I would say I’m not feeling very well, but the minute I said that I thought to myself, but I’ve been sick in the past too, and been with you. These innocent questions that a child always has, it was difficult for her and very difficult for me.

Angad Bedi with his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Angad Bedi / Instagram)

Andad Bedi with his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Photo: Neha Dhupia / Instagram)

Rampal d’Arjun

Arjun Rampal has three children – Mahikaa, Myra and Arik. The Dhaakad actor has always shared a beautiful relationship with his daughters. Arjun, who welcomed Arik in July 2019, is excited to embrace fatherhood again, even calling his baby boy “the cutest baby I’ve ever seen.”

Arjun Rampal with his son Arik. (Photo: Arjun Rampal / Instagram)

Arjun Rampal with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his son Arik. (Photo; Arjun Rampal / Instagram)

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has two children – daughter Nysa and son Yug. In 2018, Ileana D’Cruz told IANS that Ajay Devgn was a “massive family man.” She added, “He’s obsessed with his kids, which is very charming.”

Ajay Devgn with his daughter Nysa Devgan. (Photo: Ajay Devgn / Instagram)

Ajay Devgn with his wife Kajol and their son Yug Devgan. (Photo: Ajay Devgn / Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Rieish and his wife Genelia are often seen traveling and hiking with their sons.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has served as a dad since welcoming his son Laksshya through surrogacy in 2016. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Tusshar shared that parenting nourishes his soul. He had said, I want to raise my child with all the love I can and I am enjoying it. Parenthood feeds my soul. I love taking her to the park and kindergarten. It doesn’t seem to work.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutts’ life has seen many ups and downs, including the fear of cancer last year. What has helped the Munna Bhai MBBS actor stay the course is his family, including his children – Trishla Dutt, Shahran Dutt and Iqra Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata Dutt, his son Shahraan Dutt and his daughter Iqra Dutt. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt / Instagram)

I wish all cool dads a very happy fathers day!