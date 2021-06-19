Ann Willis Ratray, stage and film actress who became famous drama coach, dies

When it became clear that Ann Willis Ratray would not survive the illnesses that had plagued her in recent years, her dedicated theater students barred from visiting by the COVID-19 pandemic asked what they could do.

Write to him, his son Luke said. And that’s what they did in a flood of touching letters that gave him credit for launching their careers and inspiring their lives.

Thanks for teaching me how to play, wrote a young star. I will always love you.

Her husband, actor Peter Ratray, sat at her bedside and read aloud to her the dozens of tributes from her final days.

She changed the course of so many lives, he said, announcing that Ann passed away on June 9 in their New York home with her family and friends around her. She was 81 years old.

Born in Cranston, RI on November 14, 1939, Ann Louise Willis was the daughter of a commercial artist, George C. Willis, and his wife, Evelyn. She had seven siblings and the family was struggling financially.

Willis found her way out of poverty when she was named Miss Rhode Island in 1958 and went to the Miss America pageant. She won the title of Miss Congeniality and used her prize money for her education, first at the Rhode Island School of Design and then at the famous American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

Comedy was her calling, and her first major role in 1964 took her to the Allenbury Playhouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Where she starred in Separate Rooms alongside the handsome actor who would later become her husband. She and Peter Ratray reportedly celebrated their 55th birthday this week.

In 1968, she appeared on Broadway with Angela Lansbury in the hit musical Mame. The tour company took her to San Francisco and Los Angeles. At the end of the race, she and Peter decided to try their luck in Hollywood, where they lived for the next nine years, working in television and the theater and forming a great circle of friends. It was there that they welcomed two sons Luke, who would go on to become an accomplished photographer, and Devin, a well-known actor.

In Los Angeles, Ann and Peter appeared in the movie Last Train to Hollywood starring singers Jeannette McDonald and Nelson Eddy.

In 1975, accompanied by toddler Luke, they traveled the country for 10 months with Tab Hunter in the comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy.

Two years later, when Peter won a starring role in the daytime television series Another World, the family returned to New York City where they will stay. In 1981, Ann returned to Broadway in a revival of George Bernard Shaw’s play Candida with Joanne Woodward.

A turning point came in 1990 when their son Devin was cast as Buzz, the brother of McCauley Culkins’ character, in the movie Home Alone. As Devins’ interim coach, Ann has found her next career. She became New York’s most sought-after drama teacher for young actors and inspired a generation of college students who have found fame and accolades. Casting directors turned to her for new talent.

His students included Merritt Wever, who won Emmys for Nurse Jackie and Godless; YaYa DaCosta (Chicago Med); Kaitlyn Nichol (blackish); and David Alvarez, who will be seen in Steven Spielbergs West Side Story with fellow Ans student Corey Stoll, who has appeared on numerous TV shows and played Ernest Hemingway in Woody Allens Midnight in Paris.

In a throwback to her early days, Willis was hired as a consultant in 2003 on the Broadway play Bobbi Boland with Farrah Fawcett, which told the story of an aging Miss America.

Willis is survived by her husband, two sons, sister Sue Zoglio, brothers David Willis and Douglas Willis and a grandson, Riley Ratray.

Deutsch is a retired Associated Press writer and Times Special Envoy