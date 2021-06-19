John Stamos’ Favorite Salad at Disney is a recreation of old Hollywood





Delish Loves Disney: Insider’s Guide to the World’s Most Magical Treats There are two things we all do before a big Disney trip: pack a survival kit for an all-day park and plan for the first food stop. For John Stamos, that means filling a bag with hair products and diapers (ICYMI: Uncle Jesse is a new daddy!), And scheduling his umpteenth trip to Disney Studios in Hollywood for The Hollywood Brown Derby Cobb Salad. His obsession with salad runs deep, like, you can’t leave the park without ordering it deep. “The last time I was there, they gave me the famous recipe,” says Stamos. “I did it at home, but it didn’t take into account the real deal and the atmosphere of the Brown Derby.” ESSENTIAL: THE DERBY HOLLYWOOD BROWN Like the original Brown Derby, Disney’s riff on the restaurant welcomes you to the golden age of Hollywood with dark, moody woodwork and celebrity caricatures dot the walls. When you get there, you’ll order the Cobb Salad, of course, but don’t sleep on the grapefruit cake. This is another special restaurant that also comes from the original Brown Derby. The original Brown Derby restaurant in Hollywood, California was also a magnet for movie stars, and that’s where Stamos first tasted Cobb Salad, which was invented by restaurant owner OG: “When I was 18 and going to General Hospital, executive producer Gloria Monty took me to the Brown Derby in Hollywood. It was a real giant brown derby! She took me there to try to convince me not to leave the general hospital. Spoiler alert: Stamos left the show anyway, but he took his love of salad with him. These days, to get a taste of it, you’ll have to go to the Disney replica of the original restaurant, which closed in the ’80s. “Every time I walk in, they conveniently open the guestbook. to my signature, [where I’m] professing my love for Cobbs, ”says Stamos. “The last time I was there, the great Neil Patrick Harris was too. We kept them busy moving from my signature to his! To help you out until you can get there, we’ve written down the salad recipe so you can make it at home as well. It’s a hearty dish that will have you spending a day at the park or a Disney movie marathon. Plus, it’s the best thing to break bread with one of your favorite celebrities, don’t you think? Find Stamos on Disney + in his new Big Shot series. Candace Braun Davison

Associate Editor

Candace Braun Davison writes, edits and produces lifestyle content that ranges from celebrity features to roll up your sleeve crafts, while relentlessly pursuing the noblest of causes: the quest for the world's best chocolate chip cookie.

