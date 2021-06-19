Marvin Gaye Drive unveiled in Detroit ahead of Juneteenth festivities





To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s flagship album “What’s Going On”, a street in Detroit has been named “Marvin Gaye Drive”. The street name was revealed on Saturday at an event hosted by the Motown Museum and Detroit City Councilor Roy McCalister, kicking off the Detroit Avenue of Fashion festivities in June. The celebration was attended by Gaye’s brother, Antwaun Gay, along with other members of his family. Motown alumni were also present, in addition to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Representative Brenda Lawrence and Rochelle Riley, Director of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship for the City of Detroit. Located between Monica St. and W. Outer Drive, Marvin Gaye Drive marks the corner of the house where Gaye lived during the conceptualization of his 1971 album “What’s Going On”. The iconic record’s album cover was shot in the backyard of this house. “Marvin Gaye has left an indelible mark on the world, and honoring his meaningful work and impact with the new Marvin Gaye Drive ensures that his legacy lives on in a big way with his continued presence in Detroit, just steps from the home where he lived. . and conceptualized the album ‘What’s Going On’ 50 years ago, ”said Robin Terry, president and CEO of the Motown Museum, in a statement. “It was incredibly special for us to share this ceremonial moment with members of Marvin’s family, members of our Motown family and the Detroit community. It is a day we will never forget. Terry also commented on the significance of the unveiled street name Juneteenth, which commemorates the true end of slavery in the United States. “It is right that today, the Juneteenth, we honor one of the legends of Motown and her iconic words which represent the struggles of those who fought for peace and freedom,” said Terry. “We are so proud to recognize Marvin’s accomplishments and to share the spirit of Motown, which has always represented black excellence and entrepreneurship.”







