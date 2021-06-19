MGM Resorts brings entertainment back to Las Vegas





World-class entertainment is back in Las Vegas, and MGM Resorts International is leading the way with more than a dozen hotels located in the heart of the entire Las Vegas Strip. Sin City has reopened for more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning visitors can look forward to many exciting personal performances including comedy and magic shows, marquee fights. and great games, as well as concerts featuring some of the biggest names in music, alluring dance performances perfect for a bachelor party or bachelorette party, and much more. THE ADVERTISEMENT Trend right now At the Mirage Theater, MGM guests can witness a modern day wizard in Shin Lim during his LIMITLESS performance Monday and Thursday through Sunday – the only one to have twice won “America’s Got Talent”. Visitors can also watch an impressive Cirque du Soleil show. “Mystere” is scheduled to reopen June 28 on Treasure Island and “O” in Bellagio is scheduled to resume on July 1. Additionally, the Blue Man Group will return to Luxor on June 24, performing Thursday through Monday at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Comedians like Carrot Top and stand-up stars like Chelsea Handler, Tom Segura and Bill Maher are also back to make guests laugh at Luxor and Mirage this summer. For an unforgettable evening that transports you back in time, the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is a must. Reminiscent of the Prohibition era, the venue is located opposite the iconic Bellagio fountains and offers full live entertainment including piano and jazz music and a special after dark experience after 11pm, a cocktail signature and that delicious Mayfair menu highlighted by Table Roast Mishima Wagyu Prime Rib.

Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper Club mixes modern American cuisine with live entertainment. (Photo via Bellagio) Meanwhile, fight fans can experience a summer like no other as the T-Mobile Arena will be at full capacity for two highly anticipated showdowns within two weeks. UFC legend Conor McGregor will seek revenge for his January loss to Dustin Poirier in a third showdown between the two on July 10, while boxing superstars Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will face off in a Heavyweight title shot July 24. For the upcoming football season, sports fans staying in Mandalay Bay and Luxor also won’t want to miss the Stadium Walk and Bud Light Beer Garden experience at Allegiant Stadium, as they can expect plenty of food, drinks, music and fun games. Until June 30, 2021, guests can book a two-night stay in Mandalay Bay or Luxor between September 7, 2021 and January 11, 2022 and receive a USD 150 food and beverage credit per stay at Bud Leichter Biergarten starting at $ 609.

T-Mobile Arena opens in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International) MGM Resorts will also host national men’s and women’s basketball training camps, exhibition games and exhibition games in Las Vegas ahead of the Summer Olympics July 6-18. Hitmaker and single performer Bruno Mars will also be back in Las Vegas in July for a handful of shows at the 5,200-seat Park Theater at Park MGM. The fun begins on the weekend of July 4th, when Mars returns for six more shows in July and two in August. Tickets for the last four dates go on sale Friday June 18 at 10 a.m.

(Top left) Shin Lim, Bill Maher, Carrot Top, David Copperfield, Boyz II Men, David Spade. (LR Center) Kathleen Madigan, Jabbawockeez, Brad Garrett, Fantasy, Jay Leno. (bottom left) Australian Bee Gees, Ray Romano, Hans Klok, Terry Fator, Thunder from Down Under. (Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts) MGM Resorts guests also have a myriad of other ways to be entertained with a wide array of epic amenities, including expansive pool complexes, trendy new attractions like golf and virtual reality experiences, and many family entertainments like the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay The Bay. Visit MGMResorts.com for more information on the amazing entertainment that awaits guests at MGM Resorts Las Vegas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos