Entertainment
Farewell Milkha Singh – the flying Sikh | Bollywood
The Flying Sikh, the man who inspired generations to run and never give up is no more. Legendary Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh, a name synonymous with speed, has died of post-Covid-19 complications at age 91.
Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha, in the biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (BMB; 2013). The film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was well received at the box office.
Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for the film and Shankar Mahadevan remembers meeting Singh, he said, I met him at Delhi airport, he was walking with us as we were on the same flight. There was this whole battalion of soldiers sitting there waiting to catch another flight. The minute they saw him, the kind of respect they showed him, standing up and saying hello, it was amazing. It’s so amazing that today’s generation has come to know of his existence and what he did. He was an inspiration to everyone, never to give up hope once you decided on anything. He was a simple man, my interaction with him was short. He loved the movie and the music and gave us a lot of love.
Divya Dutta, who played Milkha’s sister in the film, also has fond memories of meeting the icon. My first memory of meeting Milkha ji was at Rakeysh’s office, he had arranged a meeting between me, him and Farhan (Akhtar). I was trying to figure out his relationship with his sister, Farhan was taking details about what he needed to know, and how Milkha ji appreciated him, in a childish way, remembering his emotional days. It’s good when you have the legend right next to you telling his story and then watch the movie too! He gave me a comeback after the film, gave us a hug. I also went to his home in Chandigarh a few times to chat. I met his wife, Nirmal ji too, so exuberant. It is sure that it is the end of an era.
Dalip Tahil, who played the role of Jawaharlal Nehrus in BMB, said: The news was very sad as his wife also died five days ago and then heard about Milkha ji. I had the privilege of meeting him, because when Rakeysh ji called me for the role, my preparation had started. Towards the end, I asked him that the only person among us who had met Nehru ji was Milkha ji himself. Before starting to shoot in Delhi for my sequences, I went to meet him. My time to meet him was at 11 a.m. sharp as he and his wife played a round of nine holes of golf every morning before coming home before 11 a.m. and then having breakfast. On the first meeting he almost froze, he said that you look so much like Pandit Nehru that I want to see him again. Then began a discussion until late in the evening, when it was only supposed to last an hour. Slowly it started to open. His life was full of so many adversities, and from there he took on any challenge. If there has ever been a phenomenon which made the human spirit triumph, it is it.
Pavan Malhotra, who played Milkha’s trainer in the film, feels honored to be a part of a film that has documented his life. He shares, Milkha Singh led a healthy life until her last breath. He set an example not only for athletes but also for every ordinary citizen. He never gave up. He always strived to stay in shape. I remember reading one of his recent interviews where he mentioned that he had never taken headache medication in his life. I remember meeting him in Mumbai at a restaurant before I started filming for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He appeared as a warm and gentle person almost like a father figure. I wanted to know how his coach was and he explained everything to me so calmly. Despite all of his accomplishments for the country, he was such a down to earth person. I feel honored to be part of a film that documented his life.
