Forever Marilyn statue unveiled in Palm Springs – NBC Los Angeles

A huge sculpture depicting Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose in the 1955 romantic comedy The Seven Year Itch will be officially unveiled this weekend, and protesters are preparing their own screening.

A ceremony scheduled to mark the return of Forever Marilyn – which had previously been on display in the city for about two years – will begin Sunday at 7 p.m. at the corner of Museum Way and Belardo Road, organizers say.

The case will feature music by DJ Alf Alpha, multiple speakers, and a flight over the Palm Springs Air Museum plane. Simultaneously, the Women’s March Foundation is planning to join other groups to protest the installation of the statue, citing the sexual objectification of a beloved icon in the age of #metoo, the organization said.

The 26-foot-tall statue of Marilyn Monroe is designed for viewers to walk between their legs, look at her dress and take a photo of her crotch or butt for fun, said Emiliana Guereca, executive director of the Women’s March Foundation.

It’s sexist, exploitative and misogynistic. Even in death, Marilyn has no peace. We ask that the statue be moved; #metoomarilyn has no place in Palm Springs.

The group plans to assemble on Museum Way between Museum Drive and Belardo Road, starting at 6 p.m. The organizers of the Women’s March are not the first to denounce the return of the statue to Palm Springs. A lawsuit brought by a group of local residents threatens to thwart efforts to keep it at its new location.

The Marilyn relocation committee sued the city of Palm Springs for allowing the statue to be installed downtown, alleging that the city violated various city and state codes by agreeing to close Museum Way while the statue was staying.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for July 20. In April, a judge dismissed a petition from the plaintiff seeking to block the placement of the statue.

PS Resorts, a non-profit tourism organization, purchased the sculpture from Seward Johnson Atelier in February for $ 1 million plus installation costs. It arrived in several pieces last week, which required a 60-ton crane to hoist it into place. Welding materials ignited a section of bubble wrap during the installation process last Friday, causing a brief fire but no injury or damage to the sculpture.

Palm Springs City Council approved a location agreement with PS Resorts in December. The agreement has a term of up to three years and requires periodic updates to the board.

PS Resorts president Aftab Dada has previously said he wants the statue to remain at the Museum Way site permanently. After two years, the statue’s local economic impact will be measured by an outside company, he said.

The 17-ton statue made of steel and aluminum was first unveiled in Chicago in 2011 before moving to the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs in 2012, where it was on display for about two years.

The return of the statue has sparked anger from some residents, both for its possible violation of views of the surrounding natural landscape and for allegations that the statue is sexist and inappropriate.

Dada countered that the statue is an economic powerhouse that brought the city millions of dollars in free publicity on its first date in Palm Springs. Dada said Forever Marilyn helped revive the local economy during the Great Recession, and he hopes the statue can perform the same magic again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It really put Palm Springs on the world map, he said. She is definitely a huge draw and an incredible magnet for tourists.

Then-city manager David Ready previously said the statue was a tourist phenomenon when it first appeared in the city.

Forever Marilyn was designed by artist Seward Johnson, who passed away in March 2020. The gigantic sculpture recreates the moment from The Seven Year Itch where Monroe’s white dress rises to her waist as she stands on a breezy subway railing of Manhattan.

Marilyn has come to represent beauty, and the white dress that explodes around her is a kind of teasing sensuality, Johnson said. There is something about her pose, the exuberance of uninhibited life, she expresses an uninhibited sense of our own dynamism.