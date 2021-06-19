Useless Celebrities contestant and Holby City actor Sharon Maughan have married another famous actor for 42 years

Connect with us

Tonight’s episode of Pointless Celebrities is absolutely filled with soap stars; the least of which will be Sharon Maughan.

The 70-year-old actor has enjoyed a long, varied and successful acting career – just like her husband of 40 years, the two even crossing paths several times on projects.

After starring in Inspector Morse and Murder, She Wrote, Sharon stayed in Holby City for a long time from the late 1990s until 2006; eventually leaving to appear in The Bank Job.

The actor is probably still most famous, however, for the “Gold Blend couple” television commercials she did for Nescaf in the late 1990s.

But it was above all this success that Sharon met her husband and fellow actor, Trevor Eve.



Trevor Eve arrives at the British Academy Television Awards at the London Palladium in April 2008
(Image: Photo by Dave Hogan / Getty Images)

While Trevor’s big breakthrough was the eponymous lead role in the 1979 crime drama Shoestring, it was as Detective Superintendent Peter Boyd in the BBC television drama Waking the Dead that he truly rose to fame.

1979 was a big year for Trevor, as it was also the year he and Sharon met, having both been chosen for a touring production of Filumena.

Sharon previously told the Daily Mail: “We went on tour and fell in love on the ride to the first place in Norwich.”

The couple married the following year and had three children, sons Jack and George, and daughter Alice.



Sharon Maughan, her husband Trevor Eve and their daughter Alice Eve arrive for the Pioneer British Academy Television Awards at the Theater Royal in April 2005
(Image: Dave Hogan / Getty Images)

However, having a family did not interrupt the acting career.

In addition to continuing their own acting efforts, Trevor and Sharon appeared side-by-side on several shows over the next several decades; including a 1992 episode of Murder, She Wrote; and both as lead roles in Waking The Dead in 2009.



And their 39-year-old daughter Alice has followed in her parents’ footsteps, starring in a number of Hollywood movies, including Men In Black 3, Star Trek Into Darkness and She’s Out Of My League.



Alice Eve attends the British Academy Film Awards 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall
(Image: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

As their fame grew, the big-name couple became the subject of various 2000s gossip – but in a 2011 interview with The Daily Mail, Sharon put an end to the rumors about her relationship with Trevor.

Telling them that you ‘stop listening to’ the gossip eventually, she said, “I can say categorically that we have never had an open marriage. Some people in our profession do and we don’t.

“I don’t know a living woman who would gladly accept this.”

She added: “Trevor is my best friend and there has never been a time when we haven’t talked to each other every day or taken care of each other.”

Sharon admitted during the interview that there had been times when the couple “didn’t get along as well”.

She said: “We have been married for over 30 years. Of course, I was tempted to leave my relationship. I am only human.”

But she insisted the couple had resolved any issues they may have had in the past.

And in a 2016 interview with the mirror, Trevor described how the two had fun the older they got.

He said: “The kids have grown up and you feel they are doing fine, and you don’t have to take everything that seriously, so you can have a little more fun.

“Although Sharons is good enough to have fun. I take everything very seriously, which I really try not to do.”

He added that Sharon is “fantastic and has a much better understanding of everything than I do.”

“Were real soul mates. It’s a great closeness that we have which is essential for me. I’m very lucky.”

The couple divide their time between their London home and a country house in Sussex.

