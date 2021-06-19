“Candyman” director Nia DaCosta on the importance of Juneteenth Watch





“Candyman” director Nia DaCosta noted that the upcoming film has a sort of “bittersweet hope” that is influenced by Juneteenth.

The production of “Candyman” has been a long and winding road for director Nia DaCosta, but the premiere date for the film is gradually approaching. DaCosta discussed the film’s social themes and her relationship with Juneteenth in a feature-length video on Saturday. “Especially last year, I was thinking a lot about the duality of the black experience in America,” DaCosta said. “At the same time, it’s a place of that great hope, which I think is what Juneteenth stands for in a way. It is a celebration of us, of life, of freedom, of possibility. On the other hand, it’s incredibly difficult and there’s a lot of pain and they kind of go hand in hand. It’s also something about this movie. There is always that kind of bittersweet hope. I started working on the film in the winter of 2019 and so much has changed during that time. We had the pandemic, we had the truly incredible spectacle of political, cultural and emotional strength and throughout the making of the film the thing I kept coming back to was the truth of the pain that was at the center of it. ‘Candyman’ story. Related Related The film, which DaCosta co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, is positioned as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. According to the official synopsis for Universal: Nowadays, a decade after the destruction of the last of Cabrini’s towers, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a loft luxury in Cabrini. , now gentrified beyond all recognition and inhabited by millennials with upward mobility. With Anthony’s painting career on the verge of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green alumnus (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically gruesome nature of the real story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio like cool water for paintings, unknowingly opening the door to a complex past that unraveled his own reason. and unleashes a terrifying wave of viral violence that puts him on a collision course with fate. DaCosta noted that “Candyman” had several parallels with real-world events and explained how horror can be used to analyze important social and cultural issues. “In the real world, we are creating monsters of men all the time,” DaCosta said. “People are murdered and they either become saints or they are vilified. So, throughout the past year and a half, he kept coming back to that truth. Horror is a really effective tool when it comes to telling stories about things that impact us socially. Its very function is to make you uncomfortable and I think if that uneasiness relates to explorations of race or gender then you need to reconcile your feelings about race and gender. The “Candyman” includes Abdul-Mateen II, Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Domingo, Tony Todd, Vanessa Estelle Williams. Universal will release the film on August 27. DaCosta’s post on the importance of ‘Juneteenth’ and how ‘Candyman’ is inspired by the holidays can be viewed below: Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

