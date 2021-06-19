Court summons actor Deep Sidhu on June 29 in Republic Day violence case





Deep Sidhu accused of being the main conspirator of Republic Day violence (File) New Delhi: A Delhi court heard on Saturday the additional indictment filed against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar summoned all defendants by video conference on June 29. Production warrants have been issued against Maninder Singh and Khempreet Singh, who remain in judicial custody. With the exception of the duo, all of the other defendants are on bail. The judge said the court was aware of the indictment relating to various sections of the Indian Penal Code, except those sections for which the sanction of prosecution is still pending. Sanctions under the Epidemic Diseases Law, Disaster Management Law and Weapons Law are still awaited from the authorities concerned. On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police in a tractor rally against three farm laws and broke into Red Fort, injuring dozens of police officers. Police filed an additional indictment on June 17. The investigating officer indicated the names of witnesses who were seriously injured or from whom the weapon was extracted, in the final report. The Delhi Criminal Police, which is in charge of the investigation, filed a 3,224-page first indictment against Mr. Sidhu and 15 others on May 17, nearly four months after the violence. Mr. Sidhu, who was accused of being the main conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. Police also accused him of fueling chaos at Fort Rouge. He faces charges of riots, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, culpable homicide among various other sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was jailed for over two months and released on bail on April 17. Besides Mr. Sidhu, the police also mentioned the name of Iqbal Singh, who was doing a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly incited the protesters. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

