Fathers Day 2021 Special: Papa Kehte Hain in Dilbaro: 5 Bollywood Songs That Will Make Your Dad Feel Special

On the occasion of Father’s Day, we bring you some of the popular Bollywood songs that will be a perfect tribute to your daddy.

It is always believed that a mother is the most important person in a child’s life. And while the world recognizes his efforts and sacrifices in the growth of children, there are fathers who silence all efforts for their children. Whether it is working tirelessly to make their child’s dream come true of worrying about their child’s future. While her live unconditional love makes you feel like you’re king of the world, her support can also get you to impossible goals.

Interestingly, Bollywood, which has given us iconic roles, has always brought different types of father figures to the big screen. In addition, he also came up with several iconic numbers that say a lot about a father’s love for his children and the equation they share. So, on this Father’s Day, we bring you the 5 most popular songs that pay homage to the unconditional love of a father and his countless sacrifices.

Papa Kehte Hain

The popular number is Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. And while the movie became a huge hit, this song also has a different audience. After all, who can forget Aamir Khan’s student appearance as he was seen playing a guitar as he spoke about his father’s expectations of him.

Simple Papa the Great

This track is from Krishan Kumars 2000’s release song Papa The Great. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan and is about the unconditional father-son bond.

Simple daddy daddy

This track by Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen and Anupam Kher with Main Aisa Hi Hoon tells about how a girl feels about her father. For the uninitiated, this film was a remake of the American drama film I Am Sam.

Dilbaro

A touching number by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Raazi star, this song chronicles the feelings of a new bride as she leaves her father’s home after marriage. Dilbaro says a lot about a father-daughter relationship.

Laadki

This touching number by Irrfan and Radhika Madan, star of Angrezi Medium, is an ode to every little girl. The song shares beautiful moments from Irrfan and Radhika playing the roles of father and daughter in the film and also talks about parenting in general.

