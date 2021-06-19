Actors like Raj Babbarji inspired me to become an actor ‘

DEV SHARMA, who debuted with Yaariyan in 2014, was featured in an album, Mental. SHALINI SAKSENA talk to him

What is the new album Mental about?

This is the title of my new album which has just been released and which has already crossed two million views on YouTube. People love it because it has crazy vibes. The song means a lot to me as it is my first night number and this song was sung by Dev Negi, conducted by Rajiv Ruiaji and choreographed by Arvind Thakur with me and Preeti Goswami.

How did you end up doing it?

There were two reasons to say yes. First of all, Mr. Rajiv, because we had planned for a long time that we had to work together but the dates didn’t match, then COVID came along. Second, the icing on the cake was Dev Negi. Other than that, when I met the producer, I liked his idea.

How did your acting journey begin?

Growing up I was confused about cricket or acting and by the time I entered college I realized that acting was something that turned me on more. My maternal grandfather was a director at the National School of Dramatic Art and I shared my thoughts with him. He realized that I was serious and asked me to follow five steps: Learn to play; join a theater to improve and perform in front of an audience, get into commercials, help famous directors and finally, he told me that when I went to audition, I would get something.

What is your role in Aa Bhi Ja O Piya?

I play Kaushal. He is a simple boy from the village and goes to town to continue his studies. He wants to implement all the things he has learned in the village. There is a lot of drama and action and great songs. I loved playing this character. It was the first time that I played a boy from the village, it was quite difficult. I had to learn a lot of things from my character because of the transparency and the simplicity he has for things.

A good memory of your childhood with actors like Smita Patil, Raj and Nadira Babbar and Paresh Rawal?

I vaguely remember things. During Diwali, Holi or any other festival, I remember Raj Babbarji and others coming to meet nanaji. I remember the aura Rajji and the other actors had. When these people entered a room, everyone wanted to listen to them, this character attracts me. It made me want to become an actor.

How did you become an assistant director for Krrish 3?

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Ishan Roshan, was my teammate and friend at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute. When the Krrish 3 pre-production started, Ishan knew I would love to be a part of it. I went to meet Rakesh Roshanji; he understood my craziness for cinema and welcomed me on board.

Was there a role you enjoyed playing?

I would say Neil in Yaariyan is special. I play here different shades. . Then there is Dev Malik from Muzzafar Nagar; the lawyer from Varanasi Junction or the simple guy from Heropanti, all of them were close to my heart.

What are your upcoming projects ?

There’s Teer Shane, my first comedy movie starring Mukesh Khannaji, Rakesh Bediji, Tiku Sultania, Zarina Wahabji. Israni Saheb and Vijay Sherji are also there. There are also two web series Dilli Wala Dil, I play a boy from Delhi and Inzaam, I play a cop.