Annecy Animation Film Festival 2021 Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





Animated documentary To run away won the Feature Film Crystal at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, which ended on Saturday. An international co-production directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, To run away follows a man, Amin (a pseudonym), who first recounts his journey as a refugee child from Afghanistan. Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were among the executive producers. the hollywood reporter Critics called the film a “powerful and poetic memory of personal struggle and self-discovery that broadens the definition of documentary.” Monica Hellström and two-time Oscar nominee Signe Byrge Sørensen produced via Final Cut for Real. It was also produced by Sun Creature Studio, Vivement Lundi !, Mostfilm and Mer Film. Neon acquired the North American distribution rights to To run away after its premiere at Sundance. With the Crystal, To run away won the Gan Foundation award for distribution on Saturday. In addition, among several special prizes awarded on Friday, To run away and its composer Uno Helmersson received the award for best original score in a feature film. Twice in the past five years, the Annecy Crystal winner for a feature film has won an Oscar nomination for best animated feature. These films were I lost my body, who accepted the Crystal in 2019, and My zucchini life, who won Annecy’s top prize in 2016 en route to an Oscar nomination. Additional Annecy winners included The passage, which received the Jury Distinction for a feature film; My Sunny Maad, who received the Jury Prize for a feature film; Vanilla, who won the Crystal for a television production; and Substitutes, which won the Crystal for best VR work. The list of winners follows: CRYSTAL FOR A FEATURE: To run away Jonas POHER RASMUSSEN

Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden SUN CREATURE STUDIO, FINAL CUT FOR REAL, VIVEMENT LUNDI !, MER FILMS, MOST FILM JURY PRIZE: My Sunny Maad Michaela PAVLÁTOVÁ

Czech Republic, France, Slovakia SACREBLEU PRODUCTIONS, NEGATIV SRO, BFILM JURY DISTINCTION: The passage Florence MIAILHE

Germany, France, Czech Republic LES FILMS DE L’ARLEQUIN, BALANCE FILM, MAURFILM SRO, XBO FILMS GAN FOUNDATION AWARD FOR DISTRIBUTION: To run away Jonas POHER RASMUSSEN

Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden SUN CREATURE STUDIO, FINAL CUT FOR REAL, VIVEMENT LUNDI !, MER FILMS, MOST FILM CONTRECHAMP PRICE: Bob Spit – We don’t like people Caesar CABRAL

Brazil COALA FILMS COUNTERCHAMP JURY DISTINCTION: Archipelago Félix DUFOUR-LAPERRIÈRE

Canada EMBUSCADE FILMS CRISTAL FOR A SHORT FILM: Peel Samuel PATTHEY, Silvain MONNEY

Switzerland DOK MOBILE JURY PRIZE: Easter eggs Nicolas KEPPENS

Belgium, France, Netherlands ANIMAL TANK, KA-CHING CARTOONS, MIYU PRODU JURY AWARD – SPECIAL AWARD FOR STAGING: Art Affairs Joanna QUINN

United Kingdom, Canada BERYL PRODUCTIONS INTERNATIONAL LTD., ONF – NATIONAL FILM BOARD OF CANADA JEAN-LUC XIBERRAS AWARD ”FOR A FIRST FILM: Hug me tight Mélanie ROBERT-TOURNEUR

Belgium, France VIVI FILM, LA CLAIRIÈRE PRODUCTION “OUT OF LIMITS” PRICE: Adjustable mimoid Vladimir TODOROVIC

Australia HOOPSNAKE STUDIO CRISTAL FOR A TV PRODUCTION: Vanilla Guillaume LORIN

France, Switzerland FOLIMAGE, NADASDY FILM SARL JURY PRIZE FOR A TV SERIES: Japan Sinks: 2020 “The Beginning of the End” Masaaki YUASA

Japan SCIENCE SARU INC. JURY PRIZE FOR A TV SPECIAL: Mom is raining Hugo DE FAUCOMPRET

France LAÏDAK FILMS, DANDELOOO CRYSTAL FOR A COMMAND FILM: Kai “A little too much” Martina SCARPELLI

United States JURY PRIZE FOR A COMMISSION FILM: Help! We have a blind patient Robin jensen

Norway MIKROFILM AS CRYSTAL FOR A DIPLME FILM: Seahorse Zehao LI

CHINA ART ACADEMY JURY PRIZE: Before Marcell MOSTOHA

Hungary MOME – UNIVERSITY OF ART AND DESIGN MHOLY-NAGY DISTINCTION OF THE JURY – EXCEPTIONAL ARTISTIC DIRECTION: Butterfly Jam Shih-Yen HUANG

France, Taiwan ENSAD – NATIONAL HIGHER SCHOOL OF DECORATIVE ARTS CRYSTAL FOR THE BEST VR WORK: Substitutes Jonathan HAGARD

Germany, Indonesia, Japan KAMPUNG AYU







