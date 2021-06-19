Nikki Glaser opens up deal with Cancel Culture on HBO’s ‘Real Time’





In the latest episode of HBO Real time with Bill Maher, the host of the show was visited by comedian Nikki Glaser to discuss stand-up and cancel culture. Sitting six feet apart, Glaser joined Maher just a day before the Real time the host left for their first stand-up tour in over a year, and the two used their time to exchange stories and perspectives on how to deal with the cancellation culture today in as a comedian. Glaser, who spent time stand-up in person during the pandemic for “the anti-masks who aren’t the people who like me,” is excited to be back on tour doing comedy in an America. post-vaccination for people who are more in line with its target audience. But while the actress wants her audience to feel comfortable seeing her on tour, she’s not going to let them too much comfortable. “I was really scared of being canceled for a while. And then COVID hit and I went home to my parents for 10 months, and I realized, ‘I was canceled’, like this was canceled.” Glaser told Maher. “I lived the life I would have lived if shit hit the fan. And it’s not that bad, it was kinda awesome.” Glaser shared that living through COVID has relieved her previous fears of being canceled, mostly because, at the end of the day, she knows that deep down she’s a good person, and that while she will take the opportunity to getting back on stage by staying whatever she wants, she still doesn’t want to go out to hurt people. “I am responsible,” added the comedian. “I don’t mind apologizing.” Maher, who earlier in the interview professed his enjoyment of performing in front of audiences in red states “because they’re more willing to laugh and not say ‘Hmm, that’s not political correct’ “, didn’t seem so convinced apologizing for the things being said on stage, and even asked her guest why she felt the need to do it. “I’m going to apologize to that person,” Glaser replied, referring to the way people sometimes get up and leave when potentially sensitive or triggering topics (like his last post on assault) pop up in his act. The comedian (who earlier in the interview Maher accurately nicknamed “The Roast Lady”) went on to say, “I don’t like to offend people. It’s really no fun for me. Maher backed off from that position a bit, arguing that “I don’t want to be eaten by a shark, but I’m going into the ocean.” And after taking a second to think it over, Glaser pushed back. “If I got attacked by a shark and hit it in the face and it killed the shark in retaliation, I would feel bad.” I would like to find this shark and say to myself, “I know you were just you.” Maher and his audience could only respond with laughter and applause. “I would hit it, but I would feel bad if it felt bad,” Glaser concluded, setting the tone for what is sure to be a hilarious, unrestricted stand-up tour across the country in the penultimate. Real time episode before the show takes a month-long hiatus. Flux Real time with Bill Maher on HBO Max







