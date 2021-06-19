Entertainment
An actor pushes for dialogue #MeToo on a crusade to reform family law
gReg Ellis’ plea for family life makes him rather unique among Hollywood actors.
His quest, as he called it, goes beyond supporting age-old marital roles for husbands and wives. Ellis seeks to reform the nation’s family law system, which he says is biased against men and is responsible for leaving many children without fathers.
Ellis, a British-born American actor who portrayed Theodore Groves in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and has held numerous roles in television series and movies, began his crusade against the family law regime after he said he was falsely accused in 2015 of threatening to harm his two young boys, whom his ex-wife then obtained custody following the verdict of ‘a judge who convicted Ellis of domestic violence.
It has happened to so many parents, especially if you look at the statistics, men and fathers, good men, loving fathers who are no longer with us because in many ways there is no ‘escape from the Kafka trap of our family law system, Ellis told the Washington Examiner, referring to the imprisonments, removals and suicides of fathers that followed. after divorce legal provisions.
The genesis of the problem, Ellis said, is a low burden of proof for the allegations against fathers argued in the family law system, a series of law firms, interest groups and courts that, according to Ellis, are urged to alienate their parents ‘children, wipe out families and pay no attention to the rule of law and peoples’ rights.
This is the strategy used by many petitioners and especially mothers and women, and it is the bogus allegation of domestic violence, Ellis said. It is a victory. It’s a win-win. How can you refute what did not happen, but it is hearsay evidence, and it is believed in the court of public opinion?
THE FERTILITY RATE IN THE UNITED STATES RISES BY MORE THAN 4% FROM 2020, TO A NEW RECORD
Respondent, a multimedia project that includes video interviews with experts and a book of the same title, is the manifestation of Elliss’ push against the practice of family law and is named after the person called upon to respond to the allegations made against that person in court.
It’s an effort to stimulate conversations about legal reform and the need to reimagine masculinity as a quality with benefits, Ellis said.
We had this #MeToo monologue, and what we should have is a #MeToo dialogue, said Ellis, who also detailed his experience in his book. Respondent: Exposing the Family Law Cartel, scheduled for release on June 29. I looked around and saw so many men who weren’t in these conversations, they weren’t including men.
The cultural and legal coup against men is linked to the efforts of Fourth Wave feminists to destroy patriarchy and defeat toxic masculinity, ”Ellis said.
They want to get rid of the men and the father and make the family unit disappear and do not believe that there is any value in mothers staying at home or bearing children or simply having power over their choices, Ellis said.
The focus of The Respondent project complements Ellis’ charity, Children and Parents United.
This crusade is taking place on many fronts, but the main one is to bring fairness, justice and the presumption of innocence into the lives of parents and children under family law, Ellis said.
Isn’t this America? Ellis added. What happened to America? The world is looking to America for fairness, justice and our legal system is broken.
