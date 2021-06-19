‘Springsteen on Broadway’ clears way for AstraZeneca recipients to attend the show





Canadians fully immunized with two injections of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now attend a highly anticipated Broadway production starring Bruce Springsteen, but at least one Canadian hoping to attend the show is still wondering if he can or no attend. David Screech said on Saturday he was pleased to learn that the theatrical production “Springsteen on Broadway” had changed the rules that previously prohibited AstraZeneca recipients from attending the production featuring The Boss in a performance. acoustic. Jujamcyn Theaters previously said that members of the public wishing to attend the show must be immunized with vaccines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, leaving those who received AstraZeneca on the sidelines. The theater changed those rules on Friday, citing adjusted New York state guidelines, and now says it will accept members of the public vaccinated with vaccines approved by the FDA or the World Health Organization. The move means people like Screech, who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, are now theoretically allowed to attend the show. But Screech, the mayor of Royal View, BC, said he still hopes to resolve some issues before booking his ticket. “The next concern now is what will be an acceptable form of proof when you get to the theater door,” he said in a telephone interview. “I emailed the theater this morning asking them. As long as I can have something that works, I think I’ll definitely be going again at the end of August.” Screech found the previous decision to exclude AstraZeneca beneficiaries from public events puzzling given the vaccine’s widespread global adoption. The product has been widely used in countries like the UK, and at least two million Canadians have been at least partially immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Public health experts have also decried the move, calling the decision to green light a country’s approved vaccine list as arbitrary and saying such an approach could pave the way for vaccine nationalism. “Springsteen on Broadway” was not the only form of entertainment prohibited for AstraZeneca beneficiaries. Other New York attractions, including “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” still report that those who received the snaps cannot attend the live recordings. Canada and the United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel on Friday, keeping the border between the countries closed until at least July 21. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 75 percent of Canadians should receive a first dose of the vaccine and 20 percent should be fully immunized with two before rules can be relaxed, thresholds the country crossed on Saturday. More details on the rules for vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are expected to be released on Monday. Trudeau said the government plans to have Canadians upload proof of vaccination on the ArriveCan app so that border officials can verify that someone is fully vaccinated while traveling this summer. For the fall, Trudeau said federal officials were working with provinces to automatically share vaccination status, which could then be accepted worldwide. He also said the government was working with other countries to ensure that travelers who receive unapproved vaccines in their destination country can always enter safely. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 19, 2021. The Canadian Press







