On this History Day – June 19 – Almanac

Today is Saturday June 19, the 170th day of 2021 with 195 to follow.

The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter,, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus.

People born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include British King James I in 1566; the French philosopher / mathematician Blaise Pascal in 1623; Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, in 1896; Moe Howard from the Three Stooges comedy in 1897; conductor Guy Lombardo in 1902; Lou Gehrig Baseball Hall of Fame member in 1903; musician Lester Flatt in 1914; film critic Pauline Kael in 1919; actor Nancy Marchand in 1928; actor Gena Rowlands in 1930 (91 years old); Nobel Peace Prize Laureate / Myanmar Politician Aung San Suu Kyi in 1945 (76); author Salman Rushdie in 1947 (74); actor Phylicia Rashad in 1948 (73 years old); musician Nick Drake in 1948; musician Ann Wilson of Heart in 1950 (71); actor Kathleen Turner in 1954 (67); singer Paula Abdul in 1962 (59 years old); political commentator Laura Ingraham in 1963 (58 years old); British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 1964 (57); actor Mia Sara in 1967 (54 years old); TV personality Lara Spencer in 1969 (age 52); actor Robin Tunney in 1972 (49); actor Hugh Dancy in 1975 (46); former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki in 1978 (43); actor Zoe Saldana in 1978 (43); rapper Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggery, in 1983 (38); actor Aidan Turner in 1983 (38); actor Paul Dano in 1984 (37 years old); actor Giacomo Gianniotti in 1989 (32 years old); actor Atticus Shaffer in 1998 (23).

At this date in history:

In 1846, two amateur baseball teams played under new rules in Hoboken, New Jersey, sowing the first seeds of organized baseball. The New York Nine beat the Knickerbockers, 23-1.

In 1856, the first Republican national convention ended in Philadelphia with the appointment of explorer John Charles Fremont of California as president. James Buchanan, a Democrat-appointed federalist, was elected.

In 1865, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, liberation from slavery was announced in Galveston, Texas, the most remote region of the country where slavery was still practiced. The day has come to be celebrated every year as Juneteenth, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day.

In 1867, the Austrian Archduke Ferdinand Maximilian, installed as Emperor of Mexico by the French Emperor Napoleon III in 1864, was executed on the orders of Benito Juarez, President of the Mexican Republic.

In 1905, Pittsburgh showman Harry Davis opened the world’s first nickelodeon, showing “The Great Train Robbery”, a silent western. The storefront theater had 96 seats, charged 5 cents, and spawned theaters across the United States.

In 1910, Spokane, Washington had the first Father’s Day.

In 1944, the Battle of the Philippine Sea in World War II began. Japanese forces tried unsuccessfully to prevent the Allied advance from continuing in the South Pacific.

In 1953, convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed by an electric chair at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, NY

In 1965, Nguyen Cao Ky became Prime Minister of South Vietnam, the ninth ruler in the past 20 months.

In 1972, Hurricane Agnes made landfall in the Florida panhandle, killing 128 people along the eastern seaboard of the United States.

In 1987, the United States Supreme Court struck down a 1981 law in Louisiana that required schools to teach the creationist theory of human origin adopted by fundamentalist Christians.

In 1991, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrendered to police in Medellin following the assassination of Luis Carlos Galan. The authorities convinced him to surrender in exchange for a lighter sentence for previous criminal activity – activity which continued after his imprisonment.

In 1999, horror novelist Stephen King was hit by a car and seriously injured while driving through the Maine countryside.

In 2000, the United States Supreme Court ruled that student-led prayers at public high school football games are not permitted under the constitutional separation of church and state.

In 2008, US Senator Barack Obama, D-Ill., The alleged Democratic presidential candidate, became the first candidate at that level to bypass public funding since the program’s inception.

In 2013, James Gandolfini, who starred in the gangster drama The Sopranos, died of a heart attack in Rome. He was 51 years old.

In 2014, Felipe VI was proclaimed the new King of Spain after his father, King Juan Carlos, abdicated the throne.

In 2019, Joy Harjo was named the first Native American Poet Laureate of the United States.

Thought for the day: “No man needs a vacation as much as the one who just took one.” – American writer Elbert Hubbard