Godzilla vs Kong Director would bring back this Hollow Earth creature in a sequel





Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is reportedly bringing back the Hollow Earth Creature Titanus Doug for future installments of the MonsterVerse.

Adam Wingard, director ofGodzilla vs. Kong, wants to bring back a certain Hollow Earth creature for a potential sequel. After three films, the fourth installment of the Legendarys MonsterVerse franchise finally saw the two cinematic icons clash with humanity at stake. However, this was not the first time the two titans faced each other on film. , the first being the 1962 Toho Studios crossover, King Kong vs. Godzilla. After much anticipation that was only magnified due to COVID delays, Legendarys Godzilla vs. Kong debuted with considerable success on March 31, breaking numerous pandemic records. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Set five years after Godzilla defeated King Ghidorah, the film finds the giant lizard mysteriously attacking an Apex Cybernetics facility. As a result, Apex CEO Walter Simmons (Demin Bichir) recruits former Monarch scientist Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgrd) to lead the team at Hollow Earth, the homeworld of the Titans. As with any movie in a huge franchise, fans quickly started clamoring for a sequel, and Godzilla vs. KongThis new location provides the opportunity to introduce a whole new multitude of monsters in future installments via Hollow Earth. Related: How Mothra Can Save Skull Island After Godzilla Vs Kong Now, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam wingard, who recently appeared on a Reddit AMA, says he wants to bring back a popular creature from Hollow Earth for a sequel. One user asked the director if a standalone “Titanus Doug” movie would be a possibility, and Wingard seemed excited about the idea, confirming that the creature would absolutely make a comeback if he ever got the chance to make another one. .MonsterVersefilm. Read his full answer below: If I do another Godzilla movie you bet your TITANUS DOUG ass is back. Damn, we created the cgi asset for one go, so we need to get our money’s worth. But seriously, Doug has a lot more to give. Let’s all continue to push Legendary to officially name him DOUG by the way! It’s totally a DOUG! Hollow Earths reptilian monsters are officially not named in Legendarys MonsterVerse as they are never mentioned by name in Godzilla vs. Kong. They are described as lizard-like creatures in the novelization of films, while the audio description of HBO Max calls them Foetodon. A companion art book for the film uses the term “Scaly quadrupedsWhile these creatures are known by many names, they are more commonly referred to as Doug or “Titanus Doug,” a nickname coined by fans for various memes that is now used by Wingard and even Legendary. The details of Legendary’s deal with Toho to use their characters are unclear, but it is widely believed that the deal expired in 2020, which is why future MonsterVerse installments have not been announced. While there is currently no guarantee that there will be any sequelae, Godzilla vs. KongThe gross box office during the pandemic is surely a positive sign. Hopefully, Titanus Doug will make a glorious comeback. Next: Godzilla Vs Kong Hinted Who Won MonsterVerse’s Original Titans War Source:Adam wingard Lou Ferrigno claims his Hulk was the fittest superhero body ever

