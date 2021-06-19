Actor arrested after alleged drug-filled birthday celebration





Naira Shah, a 26-year-old actress, and her friend were arrested on June 14 for allegedly hosting a drug-fueled party at a hotel in Juhu, a district of Mumbai, India. The party was held to celebrate Shah’s birthday at an expensive hotel. Police say they found Shah and Ashiq Sajid Hussain, 30, using charas, a form of cannabis hashish made in India. Police in Santacruz, Mumbai raided Shah’s hotel room around 3:30 a.m. on June 14, reports Indian Express Press Service. They received a denunciation and allegedly found Shah and Hussain using charas. They were taken to Cooper Hospital in Andheri West for a drug test, and they remained positive, police said. They were arrested at the hospital. They were both convicted of suspected drug possession and use under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for drug use. “They were brought before a district court and released on bail,” said Dyaneshwar Ganoré, senior police inspector at Santacruz police station. Indian express. Police are currently investigating the source of the drugs, reports the India time. Shah has not publicly commented on his arrest. She has more than 54,000 followers on Instagram, where she hasn’t posted since May 25. According to her IMDb page, its credits include Mirugaa, Burra Katha, and The eyes. Indian police have tried to crack down on drug use among Bollywood stars. In early May, Dhruv Tahil, the son of actor Dalip Tahil, was arrested for allegedly buying illegal drugs from a vendor on several occasions between 2019 and 2021. Police obtained an alleged communication between Tahil and a drug dealer . When the drug dealer was arrested in April, he reportedly carried 35 grams of mephedrone. Tahil’s father has not commented on his son’s arrest. In September 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested more than 18 people in connection with its investigation into Bollywood drug use, reports the Commercial standard. Bollywood drug investigation began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in June 2020.







