Entertainment
Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick called out to fans saying her “face was different” from a “really bad cut”
JERSEY Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has been called to question by fans who have said her “face is different” from a “really bad cut”.
Angelina, 34, showed off her sexy camouflage dress onInstagram.
the MTV The star flaunted her bare arms and tattoo as she wore FashionNova’s stunning outfit.
In the caption of the photo, Angelina wrote: “I love the military print.”
Fans, however, hopped over to the comments section to slam the photoshopped image.
One follower wrote: “Very poor fit. Your face is different and your wounds are two different lengths and thicknesses ???”
You look beautiful without the touch-ups. “
Another fan added, “She’s beautiful, doesn’t need so much makeup and editing. There is a dark shadow on your armpits.”
One commenter said: “I love camo and your gorgeous but photoshop is a bit too much.
“You look a lot nicer in person than in this photo, it’s not your fault it’s bought and cropped this way, make it groegeous again.”
This all comes after a previous episode of theJersey Shore Angelina admitted she was having issues in her marriage withChris Larangeira.
The couple tied the knot in November 2019 in an extravagant televised wedding ceremony.
Speculation over their split began when viewers noticed the two hadunsubscribed on Instagram.
Angelina revealed to her costarsJenni “JWoww” FarleyandDeena Cortesethat she felt like she had failed as the “perfect woman” and that theirsex life has become “non-existent”.
In therecent teaser clipforFamily Vacation on the Jersey Shore,Woww,35-year-old FaceTimed Mike and said to him: Angelineers with a supposed side-boo?
JWoww then confronted Angelina about the alleged affair and mentioned: There are security footage of you entering a gentleman’s house.
Angelina appeared disgusted at the allegations of cheating as she asked where JWoww had heard the rumor from.
The preview ended with JWoww when she said:
In early June, Angelina applauded the split-up rumors by posing for a rare shot with her husband.
The reality TV star shared a photo of herself and Chris to mark her 43rd birthday.
Dressed in black Lycra pants and a matching crop top, the TV star had one hand on her hip and the other around Chris’ waist.
Chris also has an arm around his wife, with his other hand in his jeans pocket.
In the Instagram story, Angelina tagged her husband and wrote: “Happy Birthday”.
She also added Kygo’s Happy Birthday track.
New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are airing on MTV.
