Juneteenth, recalling the end of slavery, is marked at events across the United States





Parades, picnics and history lessons marked the June 17 celebrations in the United States, a day that took on even greater significance after Congress and President Joe Biden. created a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery. A new national holiday was really great. It’s starting to recognize the African-American experience, said Detroit artist Hubert Massey, 63. But we still have a long way to go. In Detroit, which is 80% black, students at University Prep Art & Design High School dodged the rain to repaint Massey’s message, Power to the People, which premiered last year on downtown Woodward Avenue. . The o in Power was a red fist in memory of George Floyd and other victims of excessive police force, Massey said. We did the original, ”said Olivia Jones, 15, leaning on a long paint roller. It is important that we come back and share that same energy. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers announced freedom to enslaved blacks in Galveston, Texas, two months after Confederacy surrendered. This was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern States. Biden on Thursday signed a bill creating the National Independence Day of June. With June 19 falling on a Saturday, the government observed the holiday Friday. At least nine states legally designated it as an official paid holiday, all but one acting after Floyd, a black man, was killed last year in Minneapolis. In Galveston, the birthplace of the party, the celebrations included the dedication of a 5,000 square foot mural titled Absolute Equality. Opal Lee, 94, who was by Biden’s side when he signed the bill, returned to Fort Worth, Texas, to lead a 2.5-mile march symbolizing his 2.5-year-old it took Texas slaves to find out that they had been freed. Authorities in Bristol, Rhode Island, have unveiled a marker that describes the seaport’s role in the slave trade. The marker was placed at the Linden Place Museum, a mansion built by General George DeWolf, who was a slave trader. The Rhode Island Slave History Medallion raises awareness of the state’s role in slavery. Food, live music, games and poetry readings were on the program at a park in Kansas City, Missouri, at an event hosted by Black Rainbow, a relatively new group that advocates for oppressed people. Given the past year of trauma, brutality and heartbreak that the black community has endured on a daily basis, it is essential to our survival that we have moments of joy, love and celebration of our resilience, said the co-founder. Ryan Sorrell. Hundreds of people gathered for a free concert in Times Square in New York City hosted by The Broadway League, the professional group of the Broadway entertainment industry. A Juneteenth parade was held in Evanston, Illinois, a Chicago suburb that uses tax revenue from marijuana sales to provide housing subsidies to black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery. New York civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton offered a harsh message during a speech to its National Action Network, saying Senate Republicans who voted unanimously to make Juneteenth a federal holiday should also support Democratic bills that change voting laws and make it easier to crackdown on rogue police. The celebration of Juneteenth is not a party. … The way to manage Juneteenth now is to manage where the race is in 2021, said Sharpton.



