The EastEnders actor went on to become a movie star who went on paper until the age of 21





We quite often see EastEnders stars embark on a successful career in television and film after leaving the BBC show. Soap is a kind of springboard for talents young and old. But we bet you didn’t realize how humble this success story’s beginnings were. Himesh Patel made a name for himself playing Tamwar Masood in the Albert Square soap opera for nine years before leaving to pursue a career in film. READ MORE: EastEnders: Very famous pop star who almost played Patsy Palmer’s iconic Bianca Jackson At just 16 when he started in Albert Square in 2007, he was still living at his home in Cambridgeshire with his parents at that time. His parents owned a newsagent and Himesh helped them by touring newspapers until he was 21. At this point, he had already been an EastEnders star for five years. The character he plays in EastEnders, Tamwar, was presented as a studious and hardworking youngster who didn’t quite get the grades he needed to go to Oxford. He later enters into a tumultuous romance with Afia Khan (Meryl Fernandes) and at one point is badly burned in a fire.





MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It's the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.

Tamwar later forms a relationship with Nancy Carter, and after being briefly separated by Nancy's parents, Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), Nancy and Tamwar eventually leave Walford together to travel the world. This represents Himesh's last in-person appearance on the show, but in 2019 Tamwar calls Mick and tells him that he and Nancy are engaged, with the two later marrying in Australia before moving to New Zealand. Since leaving the soap opera in 2016, Himesh has moved on to great things, including his landmark role as Jack Malik in the musical Danny Boyle Yesterday (2019) in which he sings a number of Beatles covers. and stars opposite Lily James. Along with a number of other recent TV and movie credits, Himesh also landed the role of Mahir in Christopher Nolan Tenet's 2020 blockbuster, alongside John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Not bad for an EastEnder who was still on paper at that time nine years ago!







