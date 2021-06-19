Cheryl’s Social Media Break | Entertainment





Cheryl found her 12 month break from social media “really healthy” for her mind. Hitmaker Girls Aloud decided to take a step back from Facebook and Instagram over the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic and she found it very refreshing on her mind. Speaking of the past 12 months, she said, “The best thing I’ve learned over the past year is taking a break from social media is really, really healthy for your mind.” The 37-year-old singer can’t wait to be able to kiss people “without the guilt” again. When asked what she couldn’t wait for after the pandemic, she added, “I look forward to hugs. Guilt-free hugs, lots of hugs. And just being able to be with friends and family. at will, when you want it. “ Cheryl is currently taking supplements to give her “constant energy” as she admits her lifestyle is really “busy” juggling her career and caring for her four year old son, Bear. She shared, “I want to make sure my body has the constant energy and nutrients it needs, especially with such a busy lifestyle juggling motherhood and my career.” The singer – who has been married twice – hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her split from the father of her child, Liam Payne, but she’s learning to just “be happy” with herself. She told GLAMOR for their show, My Glamifesto for Life: “I’m learning that I can be perfectly fine without anyone, just me by myself. I’m learning to be happy just with myself.”

