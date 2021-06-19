Entertainment
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Green Goblin actor Willem Defoe plays shyly when asked about upcoming projects
Rumors persist that Willem Dafoe will reprise the role of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Path Home as the leader of an interdimensional Sinister Six, but that’s yet to be confirmed.
Recently Collider met with the actor to discuss a number of topics, including projects he has shot recently which are slated for release in 2021. After talking about performing in Germany for Vasilis Katsoupis’ film Inside, the actor chose his words carefully about another secret project.
“The other things I’ve been doing lately?” I would rather wait until we are ready for them to come out.
Intriguing, eh? he was not referring to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because this sequel was discussed elsewhere in the interview. It also seems unlikely that Dafoe won’t be able to discuss films like Yorgos Lanthimos’ one. Poor things and that of Giada Colagrande Tropic. As a result, one cannot help but wonder whether the Spider Man The star is keeping her role in the Marvel Studios trio a secret for now.
It’s quite a contrast to Alfred Molina, but nothing is confirmed, so we’ll see what happens. A comeback as the Green Goblin would be epic though, and we can’t think of a better leader for the Sinister Six …
Willem Dafoe asked what films he had made this year during his interview with @Collider
He explained how he filmed “Inside” and then said “The other things I’ve been doing lately, I’d rather wait until we’re ready for them to come out” pic.twitter.com/TOlmRkrOIi
Spider-Man No Way Home News & Countdown (@ SpiderMan3news) June 19, 2021
Click on the “Next” button below to discover 5 surprises
cameos that we could see in Spider-Man: No Path Home!
5. The Green Goblin by Chris Cooper
At present, the majority of rumors suggest that Willem Dafoe will return as Spider Man‘s Green Goblin and the main villain of this movie. It makes sense that Norman Osborn is pulling the strings as he’s clearly the kind of villain who would want to travel through the multiverse destroying every possible version of Peter Parker.
However, had The Incredible Spider-Man 3 become a reality, we were probably going to see Chris Cooper transform into a Green Goblin closer to that of Ultimate Spider-Man.
Picking up Andrew Garfield’s Spidey as he battles this goblin would be fun and likely mean he would underestimate the threat that the other Norman poses in his green flight suit. This could be an interesting way for Sony to tease us with their original plans, while also revealing what this Spider-Man has been up against since 2014.
We’re not relying on that, but it would definitely be fun to see this very different version of Green Goblin onscreen.
4.Jake Gyllenhaal … as Spider-Man
Once upon a time, Jake Gyllenhaal was planning to potentially replace Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.
That never happened, and the actor would instead enter the world of the wall robot as Mysterio in 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home. We would be stunned if Quentin Beck didn’t turn out alive in No way home with the revelation that there was, in fact, some truth to his claims about the Multiverse.
Tom Holland’s Spidey crossing paths with a version of himself that has the face of one of his greatest enemies has the potential to be a great showcase of what it means to have a multiverse. It also leaves the door open for Maguire playing both his Spider-Man and the MCU’s Uncle Ben (a popular theory online).
Gyllenhaal’s return as Mysterio is a must, and it would be an effective precursor for that to happen.
3. Deadpool
Fans remain more eager than ever to hear how Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will be introduced to the MCU, especially when Marvel Studios takes its time to reboot the X-Men.
Marvel Studios might choose to reboot the Merc with the Mouth, but we’d say it makes more sense for the original Wade Wilson to find his way into a new world.
This world is, of course, the MCU and Spider-Man: No Path Home feels like the best possible place to get there. Spidey and Deadpool have a rich history on the page, and neither of us ever expected them to share the screen; that being a part of that movie would be just mind blowing.
It only has to be a cameo appearance as Spidey jumps from world to world, but it would be… amazing.
2. The punisher
Charlie Cox is supposed to return as Matt Murdock to represent Peter Parker in court after Mysterio accused him of murder and attack on London.
We don’t know if he’s going to disguise himself as Daredevil, but Spider-Man: No Path Home is the best place to bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. In the comics, he’s been portrayed as a vigilante trying to take down the “criminal” web launcher, and that’s something we could also see play out here.
Marvel Studios could even follow Ultimate Spider-Man by having Peter take a bullet from The Punisher before he has to fight the Sinister Six. At this point, Frank Castle might learn that he made a mistake, setting up an interesting future arc where he must face the guilt for his actions.
The Punisher is an awesome character and Bernthal was a perfect addition to the cast, so let’s keep our fingers crossed.
1. Spider-Man and Miles Morales from PlayStation
We don’t know how crazy Marvel Studios plans to go crazy Spider-Man: No Path Home, but it would be a legitimate surprise if the film didn’t reference Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse somehow.
After all, the Sony movie has beaten the MCU in the fist when it comes to exploring Spidey’s place in the “Spider-Verse,” and recent title cards shared on this site have indicated that this feature of live-action will draw inspiration from the Oscar-winning film. animation function.
If that means we could see live-action versions of Spider-Men animated in No way home, then the versions played by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Throw of PlayStation games should be a priority.
These two did a spectacular job bringing Peter Parker and Miles Morales to life, and some big screen recognition would be well deserved. They would only have to lend their voices to the characters, with visual effects used to bring their respective costumes to life on screen. You have to admit, it would be fun for the MCU’s Peter to see this relationship unfold in front of him.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]