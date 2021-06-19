SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Green Goblin actor Willem Defoe plays shyly when asked about upcoming projects

Rumors persist that Willem Dafoe will reprise the role of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Path Home as the leader of an interdimensional Sinister Six, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Recently Collider met with the actor to discuss a number of topics, including projects he has shot recently which are slated for release in 2021. After talking about performing in Germany for Vasilis Katsoupis’ film Inside, the actor chose his words carefully about another secret project.

“The other things I’ve been doing lately?” I would rather wait until we are ready for them to come out.

Intriguing, eh? he was not referring to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because this sequel was discussed elsewhere in the interview. It also seems unlikely that Dafoe won’t be able to discuss films like Yorgos Lanthimos’ one. Poor things and that of Giada Colagrande Tropic. As a result, one cannot help but wonder whether the Spider Man The star is keeping her role in the Marvel Studios trio a secret for now.

It’s quite a contrast to Alfred Molina, but nothing is confirmed, so we’ll see what happens. A comeback as the Green Goblin would be epic though, and we can’t think of a better leader for the Sinister Six …

Willem Dafoe asked what films he had made this year during his interview with @Collider He explained how he filmed "Inside" and then said "The other things I've been doing lately, I'd rather wait until we're ready for them to come out"

cameos that we could see in Spider-Man: No Path Home!

5. The Green Goblin by Chris Cooper

At present, the majority of rumors suggest that Willem Dafoe will return as Spider Man‘s Green Goblin and the main villain of this movie. It makes sense that Norman Osborn is pulling the strings as he’s clearly the kind of villain who would want to travel through the multiverse destroying every possible version of Peter Parker.

However, had The Incredible Spider-Man 3 become a reality, we were probably going to see Chris Cooper transform into a Green Goblin closer to that of Ultimate Spider-Man.

Picking up Andrew Garfield’s Spidey as he battles this goblin would be fun and likely mean he would underestimate the threat that the other Norman poses in his green flight suit. This could be an interesting way for Sony to tease us with their original plans, while also revealing what this Spider-Man has been up against since 2014.

We’re not relying on that, but it would definitely be fun to see this very different version of Green Goblin onscreen.