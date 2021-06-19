Monica Lewinsky weighed in on HBO Max intern’s email blunder





Perhaps the most famous intern to make headlines, Monica Lewinsky knows a lot about how to stand up to the national entry level exam. So after a HBO Max Intern accidentally sent a blank integration test email to many of the company’s more than 44 million subscribers on June 17, she was among many publicly lending their support to the anonymous worker. The phrase Dear Intern started trending as she and other Twitter users shared their own embarrassing blunders and words of wisdom early on in labor. Dear trainee: things are better. ps. don’t wear a beret for a while, k? Lewinsky tweeted, mixing both heartfelt advice and a light reminder of her past in the public eye. HBO Max previously blamed an anonymous intern for the explosion of emails sent in error. We mistakenly sent an empty test email to part of our HBO Max mailing list tonight, a June 17 tweet read on the streaming services official account. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile up, yes, that was the intern. Not really. And help them get through it. As for the mention of Lewinsky’s beret, it of course refers to the accessory she wore in a famous photo with then President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s, a look she’s been associated with since their affair was revealed. While this is a reminder of the notorious relationship that occurred during Lewinsky’s White House internship and Clintons after 1998 impeachment, she did not hesitate to laugh at the hat on multiple occasions. Lewinsky’s Twitter bio describes her as a former beret model, and she even dressed up as herself for a ’90s-themed Halloween party, 18 years after the scandal, the beret and all. Beret of things I can laugh at, other jokes about clothes not so much, she told John Oliver during a month of March 2019 Last week tonight interview, referring to the infamous stained dress that Vanity Show The late-night male TV hosts in particular had used fodder at the height of Lewinsky’s public shame. Years later, however, Lewinsky seems to have passed his own internship embarrassment. One of her over 1.1 million subscribers responded to her tweet, saying they had thought about her quite frequently and the wildlife he led, thanking Lewinsky for not giving up. she answeredStrangely enough, I am one of the lucky ones. The HBO Maxs intern also seems to be one of the lucky ones. They get support after their mistake in the very public workplace, not only from the company but also from members of the general public like Lewinsky.







