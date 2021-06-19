Entertainment
What is Macy Gray’s net worth?
Macy Gray made headlines after calling for an overhaul of the American flag.
The 53-year-old singer wrote in an op-ed for MarketWatch that the current flag has become a “replacement” for the Confederate flag – “a symbol of opposition to the abolition of slavery” – and declared that it was “in tatters, dated, divisive and incorrect”.
His statement drew mixed reactions with some calling for its cancellation while others have defended the singer’s right to express such feelings.
With a decades-long career in film and music, here’s a look at Gray’s net worth.
SINGER MACY GRAY SAYS WE NEED A “NEW FLAG” TO REPLACE OLD GLORY “LACHETS, DATE AND DIVISIBLE”
Celebrity Net Worth puts her at a solid $ 12 million, however Rich genius estimates it’s worth up to $ 23 million.
In 2012, Reuters reported that Gray was unaware of his own net worth, but found it to be $ 38 million, per The Huffington Post.
The R&B star burst onto the music scene in 1999 with his album “On How Life Is”, which featured the hit song “I Try”, which remains Gray’s biggest hit.
“I’m trying” culminated in no. 5 on the charts in the United States and was certified platinum in Australia and the United Kingdom. It also earned him a Grammy Award for the best female pop vocal performance.
CHRIS PRATT PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE DAY OF THE FLAG BY PARACHUTING WITH THE “LEAP FROGS” OF THE NAVY: “THE STARS AND THE STRIPES REPRESENT US ALL”
Gray has won several other Grammy nominations, including three of the most coveted awards: Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Her song “Do Something” also earned her a nod for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.
Since the release of “On How Life Is”, the musician has released nine more albums, most recently in 2018 with “Ruby”.
In April, she released a song called “Thinking of You” with her new band, Macy Gray and the California Jet Club.
The star does have a career outside of music, however, as she has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows.
Most recently, Gray appeared in the films “Phobias” and “Dutch” and lent her voice to an episode of the children’s cartoon “Big City Greens”.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
She has also appeared as herself on several occasions, most notably in “Spider-Man” in 2002 and in Netflix’s “Fuller House”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]