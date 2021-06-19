Supergirl set photo reveals new take on costume





At Andy Muschietti Flash spins in and around the greater London area, revealing additional looks at Sasha Calle’s new supergirl costume. Earlier this week, Muschietti himself teased the costume on his social media profiles, giving fans of the film starring Calle their first high-quality look at the new duds before he started filming on outdoor sets. Now that filming has begun outside, set photos have started to surface, showing new angles of Calle’s costume from afar. In a video circulating on Twitter, Calle – or at least her stuntman – is seen suspended in mid-air on a wire platform. Supergirl’s iconic flowing red cape is particularly absent from the video, suggesting that the cape will be added in post-production thanks to the film’s visual effects department. Either that or Calle’s Supergirl didn’t in this scene for some reason. Regardless, the cape is missing from the latest filming video, which you can see for yourself below. Supergirl in action! #The flash pic.twitter.com/0II0XtYDpc – The cinematographic universe (@TheRealTCU) June 19, 2021 Muschietti’s film starring the Scarlet Speedster is set to become a feature film, helping to shape the future of the Warner Brothers live-action film franchises. In addition to Calle, it stars Ezra Miller as the titular hero. It will also feature guest appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, reprising their Batman roles from two separate film franchises starring the Caped Crusader. Then there’s Kiersey Clemons reprising his role as Iris West from Zack Snyder Justice League and Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston playing Nora and Henry Allen. “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all of the cinematic iterations we’ve seen before hold true,” Muschietti previously said. Vanity Show of Flash. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it says everything you have seen exists and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.” Some rumors suggest that even another Flash could appear in the feature film due to the film’s multiversal capabilities. “So I don’t know if it’s possible, but I know it’s not impossible because we’ve proven it by Crisis when we saw the two Flashes together, ” The CW Flash producer Eric Wallace previously said Discuss cinema. “So I’m going to keep my hopes up and put that energy out there. Hopefully one day, sooner rather than later, we get to see these two Flashes of Ezra and Grant together.” Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022.







