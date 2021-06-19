Every actor in Lex Luthor live (and how their versions differ)

In almost all major Superman live-action adaptation, Lex Luthor is never far behind, being one of Man of Steel’s greatest villains for over 80 years. Over the decades, Clark Kent has been one of DC’s main superheroes to repeatedly bring the page to life from the page to the screen. But whenever Krypton’s Last Son is in the media, his vast gallery of thugs is always around him. From major antagonists like Lex, Brainiac, Doomsday, Metallo, Parasite, and General Zod, Kal-El’s mythology has some very dynamic and powerful enemies that he confronts on a regular basis.

Even though Superman faces some incredibly dangerous threats, perhaps his greatest is the one without superpowers, namely Lex Luthor. Instead of powers, Lex’s intelligence alone is the reason he’s seen as Superman’s nemesis, posing a threat that Clark can’t get through. Throughout their comic book history, Superman and Lex have had an ongoing feud that has survived all reboots. Their dynamic has also taken interesting turns in recent years while retaining their roles as opponents.

But as several actors have portrayed Superman, many have played Lex in major DC movies and TV shows. While some have had longer runs than others, the properties of Superman have always found ways to introduce Clark’s nemesis. Sometimes Lex was the primary antagonist, while in other stories he served as a shadow puppeteer pulling the strings until he was arrested. There will certainly be more iterations of live-action Lex to come in the future, but currently there have been almost ten actors to give famous villain Superman their turn.

Lyle Talbot (Atom Man vs. Superman)

It only took a decade after Lex appeared in DC Comics to come to life in the 1950sAtomic man vs. Supermanseries, with Kirk Alyn playing the Man of Steel. Lyle Talbot was the first performer to play Lex, who was also the Atom Man as the show’s main villain. Talbot’s Lex was greatly simplified where he was genetically bad, which worked for the show because it was more family-friendly.

Gene Hackman (Superman, Superman II and Superman IV)

The 1978SupermanThe franchise began with Lex as our hero’s first threat, which Gene Hackman played against Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel. His Lex was significantly different from his comedic counterpart. Lex was obsessed with real estate rather than a scientist or inventor and was described more as a comedic villain. Hackman’s Lex may never have been able to don his famous Lexosuit and have a physical fight with Superman, but he has always stuck to his utter hatred for the Kryptonian Savior. While later versions of Lex get darker and more intense, Hackman’s version will still carry weight in Lex’s media history.

Scott James Wells / Sherman Howard (Superboy)

For his first big TV show, Lex was a recurring antagonist on Super Boy, focusing on a young Clark Kent as a superhero, played by John Haymes Newton. But after Super Boy season 1, Newton was replaced by Gerald Christopher, and it wasn’t the only major role the series ended up recasting. In the first season, Scott James Wells played Lex who wanted to destroy Superboy no matter what. While Lex lost his hair at the end of the season, Sherman Howard replaced Wells in Super Boy season 2 and beyond. Being a product of his time, the two actors played Lex in a comedic and dramatic fashion.

John Shea (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman)

Lex’s next live-action TV performance came fromLois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, with John Shea as the DC villain for most of the first season. Even though Lex returns for a few episodes here and there in the last few seasons, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman season 1 was Shea’s biggest run. His Lex is a bit of everything where he would go for campiness, while also leaning over the grim and ominous sides of Luthor. In terms of performance, he was a solid Lex; it is the writing that has spread all over the place, especially during the saga of the clones of the series he launched.

Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville)

Superman’s prequel showSmallvillenot only told the origin story of Clark before he became Superman, but also how Lex became his ultimate enemy. For seven seasons and a return in the series finale, Michael Rosenbaum played Lex, who started out as Clark’s best friend. But as the series progressed, Lex moved closer and closer to his fate as Clark’s nemesis. Have Clark and Lex’s stories parallel onSmallvilleallowed the writers to deconstruct the two DC icons and how they end up as heroes and villains, respectively. Rosenbaum has played Lex longer than any other actor in any live-action property and is the best example of how to properly portray Superman’s greatest enemy.Smallvillehas always taken Lex seriously and has stayed true to his complexity as he and Clark are rivals.

Kevin Spacey (Superman Returns)

In 2006, Reeve’sSupermanfranchise was semi-relaunched withSuperman Returns, which sort of happened after the events ofSuperman ii. While Brandon Routh played Reeve’s Superman, Kevin Spacey was cast as Lex, who was meant to be Hackman’s original characterization. His Lex can be considered one of the many reasons whySuperman Returnsis a weird chapter for the Donnerverse. Regardless of the fact that this movie skips the third and fourth installments, Spacey’s Lex is aggressive and far more psychotic than Hackman’s Lex in the entire series.

Jesse Eisenberg (Batman vs. Superman, Justice League)

As the DCEU kicked off in 2013, Jesse Eisenberg was cast for Lex’s final cutscene inBatman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeandZack Snyder Justice League. It was yet another young version of Superman’s enemy, but a bit more off-balance than the other iterations. But that didn’t stop Lex of Eisenberg from being an intellectual brain while having a very sociopathic characterization. Batman vs. Superman really is the gist of Eisenberg’s appearances as Lex, who manages to pit the best in the world against each other while having a smaller role in the Snyder Cut. Had the Justice League sequels occurred, Lex of Eisenberg reportedly continued to lead the Injustice League and help Darkseid.

Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

In Super girl season 4, the Arrowverse finally presents its Lex with Jon Cryer in the iconic role. The gig became Cryer’s second hit with the Superman universe as he played Lex’s nephew Lenny Luthor in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. The Arrowverse’s Lex has been Superman’s nemesis for several years, as he’s completely evil at this point and fully embraced him. Due to his experience, Lex is already very dangerous, powerful, and several steps ahead of someone like Supergirl and Superman. Where Cryer’s Lex is currently in his life, this is where Rosenbaum’s Lex would likely end up as his rivalry with Superman dragged on.

Even though her Lex has been fighting Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman for years in the Arrowverse world, they actually haven’t had the chance to work so much together. Crisis on Infinite Earths was one of the few times Superman and Lex had an on-screen conflict. While it seemedSuperman & Loiswas the last DC property to introduce an alternative Lex to the multiverse, it turned out that Wol Parks’ Captain Luthor was none other than John Henry Irons, aka Steel. Maybe after Supergirl finishes her run on The CW, Cryer will head to Superman & Lois for their second season. It would be weird if they never made a long arc between Lex Luthor and the stream Superman on TV.

