Prince Prince Charles won’t let Archie be a prince as he plans to downgrade the monarchy

During Oprah's interview, Prince Harry said his father "stopped taking my calls" after he and his wife left the UK for Canada.

Prince Charles has plans to make sure his grandson Archie will never be a prince, the Daily Mail has revealed.

Once the Prince of Wales becomes king, he has plans to reduce the monarchy, which means his 2-year-old grandson will no longer have his place among the royals like his other royal cousins.

“Harry and Meghan were told that Archie would never be a prince, even when Charles became king,” the source confirmed to the Daily Mail.

In the past, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been criticized for making it nearly impossible for the Queen to see Archie.

The Daily Mail reported that Charles’s decision infuriated the Sussexes who already have a difficult relationship with “the Firm”.

This is also believed to be what sparked a number of damning accusations the couple leveled at Charles and the royals.

Any grandchild of the sovereign has the right to be a prince, however, Charles is determined to reduce the number of royals as he believes the public does not want to pay for an ever-growing monarchy.

While full details of Charles’ plan for a reduced monarchy have never been revealed, it has been said that only heirs to the throne and their immediate families will receive full titles, financial support from the public purse via the Sovereign Grant, and funded police protection. by the taxpayer.

Sources within the Royal Family say they didn’t see the change coming and were shocked to find Charles would take the initiative to change legal instruments known as Letters Patent to exclude Archie and others.

The Daily Mail also revealed that Prince Harry had asked for the right to endorse at least one writer or journalist to work alongside the usual royal journalists’ “press kit” when the statue was unveiled to Princess Diana next month. .

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turned 2 in May.



It comes after a number of claims were made in royal biographer Robert Lacey’s recently revised book Battle Of The Brothers.

The book claimed Prince William cut his brother’s house off after an angry conversation about Meghan Markle.

A source close to the Sussexes said “William threw Harry out,” according to Lacey.

It is understood that this happened after staff claimed Meghan “played the role of victim, but was a bully” and William told his friend he believed she had an “agenda”. The book also states that William told his brother to slow things down.

The book also said he felt Meghan was “stealing her beloved brother from her” and was “hostile” to the firm, planning to leave early on.

William had to put the monarchy ahead of his brother and stopped seeing it as his duty to protect the younger brother, while Harry was also angry that his brother believed the charges were leveled against his wife, according to the book.

Earlier this year, a source close to the Sussexes confirmed that they expect Archie to be named prince when Charles becomes king. Their spokesperson at the time was even tasked with recalling this “fact”.

This never-before-seen photo of Philip and the Queen with their grandchildren did not include Archie.

During the explosive interview with Oprah, the couple opened up about the tensions around royal titles while Markle was pregnant.

“They [the Royal Family] were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, ”Markle said.

“You know, the other part of this convention is that there is a convention that I forget if it was the George V convention or the George VI convention that when you’re the monarch’s grandson, so when the father of Harry becomes king, automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be, but it is not their right to take him away either. “

After the interview, a source told the Daily Mail that no one expected Charles to take action.

“That’s what no one realized during the interview. The real thing was that Charles was going to take active steps to strip Archie of his ultimate birthright.”