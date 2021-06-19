Hawaiian sports media personality Robert Kekaula has died, family confirms

Robert Kekaula, whose oversized personality and generosity made him one of Hawaii’s most recognizable personalities, has passed away.

Kekaula was KITV’s deputy news director and Spectrum Sports’ play-by-play announcer for the University of Hawaii football TV shows.

But the multi-talented Kekaula was best known for his decades-long career as a sports presenter, where he delivered reporting with the dynamism to match his custom and bright aloha shirts. His contacts were so strong in the UH sports community that his colleagues dubbed him the “General Manager”.

Kekaula was also a talented musician and composer. His circle of friendship had no boundaries. Kekaula has been adopted by the musical community from the police.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning as our ‘ohana has lost its mighty wings,” the Kekaula family wrote in a statement. “Robert Kaleimomi Kekaula passed away peacefully at 8:25 am surrounded by his family. He lived his life in his own way and was so much to so many people. Her heart was full of love for her family, sport and especially music.

“Our wings are broken but we will fly again someday. And Robert will fly alongside us and continue to guide us along the way. Mahalo to all who touched his life on his journey. Aloha ‘oe to our father, partner, brother, uncle, friend. We ask for confidentiality as we go through this difficult time. “

News of Kekaula’s death spread nationwide. Larry Beil, who first hired Kekaula as an intern at KGMB, fondly remembered his close friend.

“He rose from nothing and became one of the most popular sports commentators,” Beil said. “It was pure hard work. … He worked very hard to always help others. I really respect that about him.