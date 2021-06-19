Nina Simone’s family accuses Kamala Harris of excluding them from the estate





Vice-president Kamala harris was once AG Kamala Harris – and that’s when she tore up Nina simonethe family of his succession … therefore claims the flesh and blood of the late singer. The Veep is under fire from Nina’s daughter and granddaughter – Lisa Simone Kelly and Anna simone kelly, respectively – for what they say is Kamala’s role in deciding how Nina’s estate is now run, and more importantly … who runs it (or not, rather). Thank you a lot. your grandmother!! what a heritage !!! I will always x always love Mrs. Simone. she always inspired me https://t.co/kfANrRy1ZX – Chloe (@ChloeBailey) June 19, 2021

@ChloeBailey the Daily beast described the drama fairly well – noting that it all started with praise for RAnna Chloe baileyNina’s rendition of the song “Feeling Good”, which she released to celebrate Juneteenth. However, he did grab some criticism… supposedly for being oversexualized. RAnna however defended Chloe by saying… “Everyone is coming to @ChloeBailey for their rendition of my grandma Nina Simones’ song Feeling Good.” She added: “But what you don’t understand is that Grandma was a free-spirited woman herself! She would have loved this performance as much as I did! Relax. Chloe killed him. #NinaSimone “ Chloe seemed to enjoy the cry. But, things took a turn to the left, as someone asked RAnna in their comments why her family would set up a Twitter account for her grandmother, who died in 2003. It sparked a long stream of denigration. RAnna wrote this in response … “Ninas’ granddaughter here. My family no longer runs their estate. It was taken from us and given to the Whites. Our last name has been TREATED in the media. We are not receiving it. NO royalties, nothing. I want to hold someone to account? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family #NinaSimone. “ Ninas’ granddaughter here. My family no longer manages their estate. It was taken from us and given to the whites. Our last name has been DRAGGED in the media. We receive NO royalties, nothing. Do you want to hold someone to account? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family #Nina simone https://t.co/mMXOz7iLxn – RAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

@reasiimone You can check out the rest of the thread yourself to get to the heart of the matter – but essentially RANna blames Kamala for banning her family from accessing Nina’s estate … let alone the rights to her image / likeness, royalties, creation decisions with IP and everything in between. RANna says Kamala and co. gave all these powers to the “Whites”… and she feels that her legacy and her connection to her grandmother have all but disappeared, all because of what Kamala’s office decided when he was overseeing this case estate / charity in 2013. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. A bit of history – Ranna’s mother Lisa was appointed administrator of Nina’s estate upon her death … but some time later she was accused of embezzling funds related to both the estate and to a charity created in Nina’s name. This is how Kamala’s office got involved – and in the end, they reached a settlement … terms that RAnna is shedding light on now … not to mention Lisa herself, who praised her daughter for “telling the truth”. As part of the settlement, Lisa was prohibited from associating with Nina in any capacity – be it family or otherwise … in addition to a de facto gag order forbidding her from talking about Nina. This is why RAnna is speaking out on the issue. On the occasion of Black Music Month and the release of the new Feeling Good music video, you can now enter to win new @NinaSimoneMusic tees and merch, plus a vinyl set featuring his classic album, “I Put a Spell On You”. Enter now: https://t.co/ztFrZNy3be – Nina Simone (@NinaSimoneMusic) June 18, 2021

@NinaSimoneMusic It’s unclear who exactly (or which entity) controls Nina’s domain at this time – but RAnna alleges that she was left in “shambles” in the fallout of it all. Kamala, meanwhile, did not respond.







