Entertainment
‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds To Viewers’ Negative Tweets
Kaitlyn bristowe Internet trolls cannot stand up.
The former candidate for the “Bachelor” and star of the “Bachelorette” who hosts 17th season of “The Bachelorette” with season 16 star Tayshia Adams responded to tweets from viewers on Thursday who sent him negative comments about his appearance.
A Twitter userasked the dating show host what was “different” about her look.
Bristowe responded to the tweet detailing many of the changes she has undergone in the six years since joining the show.
“(I had) a brow lift, micro-blading of the eyebrows, stuck-on teeth, putty in my lips, aging, darker hair, and finally learned how to shape the contours. Oh and j gained weight, ”she wrote.
Another viewer commented on the TV personality’s appearance, writing: “Bah God @kaitlynbristowes face is BUSTED.”
“So fed up with women commenting on my face,” Bristowe wrote.
Other fans defended the Bristowe, who recently won season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars”, at social media, one writes: “Remember you have met the love of your life, opened multiple businesses and won the DWTS. This joy leaves a mark.”
Bristowe accepted the positive comment and written back: “Amen.”
The 36 year old man came to host the show after longtime “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison has announced that he will not be returning to the dating show after being criticized during the previous season’s racist controversy.
New host:Chris Harrison to be replaced by Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe as host of “The Bachelorette”
Harrison defended candidate Rachael Kirkconnell, who apologized for “offensive and racist” actions after photos of her surfaced at a plantation-themed party in 2018 that sparked discussions about racism in the franchise and forced Harrison, 49, to “step aside.”
After:“Bachelorette” co-animates Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe on Chris Harrison’s “Father Figure” Out
As Bristowe and Adams took over, they both said great things about the former host.
“Personally he’s become a friend and a father figure, I know he probably doesn’t like it because it makes him feel old,” Bristowe told USA TODAY.
