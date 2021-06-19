Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher’s Next Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





This week, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection panel announced a new set of celebrities who will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One of those people is Carrie Fisher, the beloved legend known for playing Princess Leia in Star wars. After Fisher passed away in 2016, many pleaded for her to finally get a star, but the rules stipulated that a posthumous star could not go up to five years after the death of a person. This December will mark five years since Fisher passed away, so it’s no surprise to see his name on the 2022 lineup. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the announcement, including the brother at Fisher’s screen, Mark Hamill. “Congratulations and greetings to the 38 new # HollywoodWalkOfFame-Welcome to the neighborhood award winners!

Much love and a very special one-fingered salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent force of nature that was my space sister Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will shine from here to eternity.🌠 💫 “, Hamill wrote. You can see his post below: Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand in the Star Wars universe, was another name announced by the selection panel. She commented on Hamill’s post, “Awwww, that’s so sweet, Mark! I still can’t believe she hasn’t had one sooner! What wonderful folly, however, for me to join my queen. , your space sister, Carrie Fisher in class of 2022! Surreal! ️ “ The Walk of Fame Selection Jury is pleased to announce 38 new Hollywood Walk of Fame winners. The Selection Jury, made up of other Walk of Fame members, selects a pool of winners representing various genres from around the world each year. entertainment, “said Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection committee, in a statement. “The Panel did an incredible job selecting these very talented individuals. We look forward to seeing the reaction from each winner as they realize that they are now part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their award. star on the world’s most famous catwalk! “ The various stars are divided into six categories with this year’s class, including MOTION PICTURES (Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Fisher), TELEVISION (Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Kenan Thompson and Wen, RECORDING (Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom, LIVE THEATER / LIVE PERFORMANCE (Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale), RADIO (Richard Blade) and SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT (Michael Strahan). Are you surprised that some of the above celebrities don’t already have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Let us know what you think in the comments!







