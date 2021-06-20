“One who represents all states and all of us” – The Hollywood Reporter





Macy Gray proposes that the American flag be redesigned to represent its diverse population. The Grammy-winning singer, 53, wrote an editorial for Market Watch in which she suggested that the flag “no longer represents democracy and freedom”. Gray started off with a bit of background. “The Confederate battle flag, which was designed as a symbol of opposition to the abolition of slavery, is only recently tired. We don’t see him much anymore. She then referred to the Capitol Riots on January 6, “when storms rained over the country’s most valuable hut, waving Old Glory – the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.” Speaking to President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress, Gray wrote that the American flag “has been hijacked as a code for a specific creed. God bless these believers, they can have it. She added that like the Confederate, the flag is “ragged, dated, divisive and incorrect” and no longer represents everyone. “It’s not fair to have to honor him,” Gray wrote. “It’s time for a new flag.” Among the flag stripes, Gray wrote how the Smithsonian documents that the white stripes represent purity and innocence. “America is great,” Gray wrote. “It’s beautiful. Pure, it’s not. It’s broken and in pieces. She asked the question,” What if the stripes were off-white? Gray argued that the flag should include 52 stars, DC and Puerto Rico among them – who she says have been pushing for a state for decades. Suggesting a redesign of the stars, Gray asked, “What if the stars are ALL of us colors – your skin tone and mine – like the melanin scale?” The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes represent bravery. America is all of those things. Gray included in his editorial a suggested visual re-imagining of the flag with updated star colors and off-white stripes. “Sixty-two years later, in 2021, we’ve changed and it’s time for a reset, a transformation,” Gray wrote. “One that represents all states and all of us. “ In response to the editorial, which received a mixed response on social media, the singer was all the rage on Twitter for much of Saturday, June 19 – known as Juneteenth – in which Biden signed into law on Thursday. to establish it as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Hollywood journalist has contacted a representative of Gray for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos