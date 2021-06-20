David Harbor teases revealing new season that’s bigger and better





David Harbor promises a bigger and better season 4 of Strange things and reveals new details about the “rebirth” of his character Jim Hopper, a Hawkins police chief who became a prisoner in the Russian gulag. After his apparent death in the Season 3 finale – where Hopper disappears in a burst of energy when Joyce (Winona Ryder) closes a door upside down during the Battle of Starcourt – a Season 4 teaser revealed that Hopper is alive but imprisoned in a labor camp in Kamchatka, Russia, where hapless inmates are fed a Demogorgon pet. “It’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In terms of reach, scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore,” Harbor said. Collider of Stranger Things 4 while promoting his new Marvel movie Black Widow. “We at the local level are bigger. We introduce new things, but we also tighten and end in a certain direction so that it has a clear, clean, specific and definitive ending at some point, which I don’t. can’t really talk about it. “ In what Harbor calls his “favorite season,” Hopper is “at his purest, he’s most vulnerable, in a way.” “He was, as we’ve seen, he’s in this Russian prison, so we have to reinvent him in a way. He can be reborn from what he had become, and we had always sort of planned this. almost resurrection of you have Gandalf dead, Galdalf the Gray reappears, and I’m really interested in this resurrection of him, ”Harbor said, referring to the the Lord of the Rings Wizard. “We are exploring many threads in his life that have just been brought up and see a lot more of them. And there are some real surprises you know nothing about that will start to pop up and play big as the series continues.” Harbor previously revealed that Season 4 would delve into the story of Hopper brought up in Season 2, where his adopted daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) encounters boxes from Hopper’s past marked “Papa”, “New York” and ” Vietnam”. “[Season 4] is really my favorite season. Love it, ”Harbor said Collider. “The scripts are always improving and these guys [the Duffer Brothers], they’ve started, and Season 1 is so tight and good and intimate in a way, it’s so good. And these guys are going in different directions, which fans have multiple perspectives on, but I will say the writing continues to be of its particular and specific genre, everything they do each season is just amazing. And this, once again, we fill it. As if I felt it was a great and beautiful season. I can’t wait for people to see it. “ Harbor, Ryder and Brown return alongside Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Matthew Modine. Previously selected Season 4 newcomers include Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien and Robert Englund. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Stranger Things 4.

