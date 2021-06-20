Action comedy aims for a “quiet place” – The Hollywood Reporter





Lionsgate and Millennium Media’s The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife won the Friday box office sprint, but finds itself in a close race with a hit sequel A Quiet Place, Part II for the crown of the weekend although this last title is in its fourth weekend. Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 won $ 3.1 million on Friday at 3,331 theaters for an estimated weekend opening of $ 9.6 million to over $ 10 million and a solid five-day debut of around $ 15 million and more, in line with expectations. The action comedy launched on Wednesday and, including paid sneaks last weekend, headed for the weekend with $ 5.4 million in the bank. Directed by Patrick Hughes, the follow-up to the 2017 hit sees Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek all reprise their roles. Most critics snubbed the sequel, but audiences gave it a B CinemaScore. The film is the first action comedy to hit theaters since major markets reopened, and also has the benefit of opening up as capacity restrictions are lifted in a host of major markets across North America, led by Los Angeles and New York. Set four years after the events of the original, bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) meets assassin Darius Kincaid (Jackson) again as they embark on a new adventure to save Darius’ wife Sonia. (Hayek), new threats. The sequel also stars Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, and Frank Grillo. Quiet place II was not far behind on Friday. The unstoppable Paramount horror thriller grossed $ 2.8 million on 3,401 sites for a planned $ 9-10 million weekend. The film is the first pandemic-era title to win above $ 100 million, in addition to causing a surprise upheaval last weekend in its third release by beating the debut of Warner Bros. In the heights ($ 12 million vs. $ 11.5 million, respectively). In the heights – director Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical of the same name – had hoped to regain some ground this weekend with a strong hold, but that doesn’t turn out to be the case. The critically acclaimed film earned $ 1.4 million in 3,505 theaters on Friday for an estimated weekend of $ 4.6 to $ 5 million, down from 57% to 60%, respectively. In the heights fell to No.6 on Friday behind Hitman’s Bodyguard 2, Quiet place II, Sony Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and other Warners release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Sony Peter Rabbit 2 is holding up its second weekend well after a disappointing opening. The family film earned $ 1.9 million on Friday from 3,346 theaters for a weekend forecast of $ 6.3 million, which would be a drop of less than 40%.







