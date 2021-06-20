Longtime Hawaii journalist Robert Kekaula dies





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Longtime Hawaii journalist and sports presenter Robert Kekaula died surrounded by family on Saturday morning. Kekaula died at 8:25 am, according to family members. In a statement, his family said: Our hearts are heavy this morning because our ohana has lost its mighty wings. He lived his life in his own way and was so much to so many people. Her heart was full of love for her family, sport and especially music. Our wings are broken but we will fly again someday. And Robert will fly alongside us and continue to guide us along the way. Mahalo to everyone who touched his life on this journey. Aloha Oe to our father, partner, brother, uncle and friend. We ask for confidentiality as we go through this difficult time. The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time. Hawaiian sports media legend, Kekaula started his first job in broadcast journalism at KGMB as a weekend sports producer. In 1989 he joined KITV as a sports presenter and weekend reporter. He then left the station for KHNL in 1994 and returned to KITV in 1997 to work as a sports director. Kekaula recently worked as an editor at KITV. Following the news of Kekaulas’ death, KITV4 News Director Janice Gin said: He leaves a legacy of a great communicator, someone who understood people from all walks of life. He valued the human spirit and human potential. He loved Hawaii and the culture that made him proud to be a native son of the islands. Members of the sports community also shared their sadness and condolences on social media in the wake of the news. I can not believe it. It is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. One of the most recognizable figures in all of Hawaii’s sports media. Has had a major impact on all of us. Prayers to his family. https://t.co/htHr3Yt1Cy – Kanoa Leahey (@KanoaLeahey) June 19, 2021 Robert was truly a legend in sports broadcasting in the State of Hawaii and as the voice of the University of Hawaii Football. He loved UH sports with a passion. He was green and white, UH Athletics said. For years, Kekaula has provided a play-by-play voice for University of Hawaii football games for Spectrum Sports. Saddened to hear the news of the death of Robert Kekaula. Always a class act and a pleasure to work with. A true sports fan as well as @HawaiiSB fan who will be sadly missed. Hawaii has lost a sports legend. Rest in Aloha. https://t.co/WwgZvI3jNB – Bob Coolen (@UHawaiiSoftball) June 19, 2021 A man with a larger than life personality, abundant talent and pure aloha. He shared his passion for the sport with us and his love for local music and we enjoyed a memorable kanikapila session, said Congressman Kai Kahele. Many will remember him as a confident face and voice in the local news that kept families across the state informed every night with his colorful aloha shirts and the latest updates on everything going around. Hawaii and in the sports arena. This story will be updated. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.







