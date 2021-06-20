Apl.de.ap and the Black Eyed Peas set to earn stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap and his chart-topping band Black Eyed Peas will receive their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, announced Thursday the organization which organizes the event. The Pampanga-born musician, whose full name is Allan Pineda Lindo, is part of the quartet known for his hits, such as “Where is the Love”, “I Gotta Feeling”, “Hey Mama”, “Bebot”, “My Humps “and many more. The musical group is made up of Filipino rapper will.i.am, Taboo and Jessica Reynoso aka J Rey Soul. J Rey Soul, who replaced Fergie, also has Filipino roots. During this time, even though he has become an international celebrity, apl.de.ap has consistently made his presence felt in his homeland. He was a judge in the Philippine edition of “The Voice Teens 2”, and in 2019 he and Black Eyed Peas performed at the closing ceremonies of the Southeast Asian Games. Abroad, he got involved in the promotion of Filipino culture. Black Eyed Peas has also been recognized by awarding bodies such as the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammys, and MTV Video Music Awards. According to the Walk of Fame website, the date on which the group will receive their star has not been announced. “Recipients have two years to schedule all-star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire,” the statement said. Other recording artists expected for a star are DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Ashanti and Nipsey Hussle. Actors such as Salma Hayek and Jason Momoa, among others, will also have stars. ARCHIVES

