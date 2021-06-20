Fathers day 2021: from Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, the coolest dads in Bollywood

daddy’s day is below, as well as it’s time to commemorate each child’s unsung hero. We’ve actually curated a checklist of the coolest dads in Bollywood, offering insight into their time with the kids.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has 4 children – Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, as well as a young boy whose name has not yet been released. Saif has in fact constantly shared a comfortable partnership with his children, consisting of when his marital relationship with Amrita Singh exploded. Still in his fifties, the star of Jawaani Jaaneman prefers to invest all his free time with his children. In a meeting with Mumbai Mirror, he said: “I may not have been in charge several times in my 20s, but I have always existed and am ready to do as effectively as possible during this period … for my kids In fact, I never seemed to be an absent dad.

Saif Ali Khan with the children Ibrahim Ali Khan as well as Taimur Ali Khan. (Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan with boy Ibrahim Ali Khan and baby girl Sara Ali Khan. (Image: Sara Ali Khan / Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan of Bollywood has 3 children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as well as Abram Khan. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, SRK spoke about her children. When a follower asked, “Sir, you immediately informed on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you don’t have any buddies and you don’t know exactly how to preserve relationships. thing? ”SRK replied:“ Nahi abdominal muscle plain bachche plain dost hain (No, currently my kids are my buddies). When another follower asked him if he was a rigorous dad, the Don star replied : “Children were created to embrace and love … as well as to make mistakes, except scolding or harshness.”

Children of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan as well as Abram. (Image; Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan with boy Abram Khan. (Image: Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram)

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has 3 children – Junaid Khan, Khan Individual Retirement Account as well as Azad Rao Khan. Aamir can be called the liberal dad of Bollywood because he knows the relevance of allowing his children to be their point of view. His eldest son Junaid is ready to launch his Bollywood fast. Aaamir’s granddaughter The individual retirement account is a benefactor and supports many NGOs for the benefit of psychological well-being.

Aamir Khan’s granddaughter Khan Individual Retirement Account and boy Junaid Khan. (Image: Khan Individual Retirement Account / Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan, the other half Kiran Rao as well as the boy Azad embellished themselves as personalities of the French comic Asterix. (Image: Amir Khan / Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan as well as Sussane Khan’s parenting abilities are amazing. After Hrithik and Sussane parted ways, their children Hridhaan and Hrehaan began to take care of their mother, but Hrithik made sure to spend quality time with her children. Susanne actually called her ex-husband, Hrithik, the “ideal daddy of all time.”

Hrithik Roshan with his children Hridhaan as well as Hrehaan. (Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram)

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has 2 children – boy Aarav Bhaita and baby girl Nitara Kumar. Speaking to IANS about a relative, Akshay said: “Previously, when I used to finish my shoot, I wasn’t really curious about coming home. Yet after the birth of my kids, I wait until I finish my job to make sure I can hurry home and spend time with them. I would love to hear them call me daddy, daddy, daddy. Joy is something I don’t could ever determine.

Akshay Kumar with baby girl Nitara. (Image: Akshay Kumar / Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a wonderful partnership with her 2 adorable children – Misha Kapoor as well as Zain Kapoor. The celebrity continues to share articles about himself playing, exercising, dancing, attracting and repainting with his children.

Shahid Kapoor with the little girl Misha. (Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor with the boy Zian. (Image: Shahid Kapoor / Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan

Among the coolest dads in Bollywood is Abhishek Bachchan In a meeting with IANS, Abhishek had actually discussed that “the gifts that moms and dads can give to children are love, treatment, education and learning as well as understanding.” He also added that “caring for the child is never just a mother’s job. It’s all about sharing the obligations. Father’s goals, anyone?

Abhishek Bachchan with baby girl Aaradhya Bachchan. (Image: Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan with the other half Aishwarya Rai as well as the little girl Aaradhya Bachchan. (Image: Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu has a child – Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In a reunion with Eastern Age, Kunal opened up about his parental conception, stating that he was nice moms and dads. “In fact, I didn’t transform Inaaya’s layers much. Soha does all the work. I just do nice things with her, ”he said.

The star said, “So when we go on a trip, I take her to various parks as well as backyards as well as various other beautiful places. I look forward to those play days where we father-daughter can we feast among ourselves.

The little girl with Kunal Kemmu is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Image: Kunal Kemmu / Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu with the other half Soha Ali Khan as well as the baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Image: Kunal Kemmu / Instagram)

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi’s formula with his granddaughter Mehr truly thaws our hearts. For example, Angad recently recovered from coronavirus and had actually shared how difficult it was for him to stay in quarantine, away from his 2 year old baby girl Mehr and the other half Neha Dhupia.

He had told a leading magazine: “It was difficult to be away from them and stay in two different places in the same city. Mehr is just 2 years old and 50%, and she doesn’t understand why her father can’t come see her. These are feelings that simply damage you. She doesn’t get it. There were a number of times she would definitely ask, “Daddy, why don’t you care to see me?” I would say I’m not feeling too good, but the minute I said she would definitely look like “But I’ve been in poor health in the past too, and I’ve been with you.” Investigations so innocent that a youngster constantly… it was hard on her as well as very hard on me.

Angad Bedi with the granddaughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Image: Angad Bedi / Instagram)

Andad Bedi with the other half Neha Dhupia as well as the granddaughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram)

Rampal d’Arjun

Rampal d’Arjun has 3 children – Mahikaa, Myra and Arik. The Dhaakad star has in fact constantly shared a wonderful partnership with her children. Arjun, who invited Arik in July 2019, is delighted to accept fatherhood again, also calling his child “the most beautiful child I have ever seen”.

Arjun Rampal with the boy Arik. (Image: Arjun Rampal / Instagram)

Arjun Rampal with sweetheart Gabriella Demetriades as well as boy Arik. (Image; Arjun Rampal / Instagram)

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has 2 children – baby girl Nysa and boy Yug. In 2018, Ileana D’Cruz informed IANS that Ajay Devgn is a “big married man”. She added, “He’s stressed out with his kids, which is really wonderful.”

Ajay Devgn with his baby daughter Nysa Devgan. (Image: Ajay Devgn / Instagram)

Ajay Devgn with the other half Kajol as well as the boy Yug Devgan. (Image: Ajay Devgn / Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has 2 children – Riaan as well as Rahyl. Rieish and the other half of Genelia are often discovered traveling and hiking with their children.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor actually enjoyed daddy’s obligations as he invited boy Laksshya with surrogacy in 2016 in a meeting with indianexpress.com, Tusshar had actually shared that the parent feeds his mind. He actually said, “I want to support my child with all the love I can as well as I appreciate him. Parenting feeds my spirit. I like taking him to the park as well as to kindergarten. It doesn’t sound like a job.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay DuttLife has had a number of ups and downs, most notably in 2014 cancer cells scare. What helped the Munna Bhai MBBS star persevere was her family, including her children – Trishla Dutt, Shahran Dutt and Iqra Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt with the other half Maanayata Dutt, the boy Shahraan Dutt as well as the little girl Iqra Dutt. (Image: Maanayata Dutt / Instagram)

All the big dads wanting an extremely happy daddy’s day!