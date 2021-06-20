New Hollywood: South Korean cinema is refreshing and original

The most rewarding experience when watching a movie is to be blown away by the story and to feel attached to the characters. South Korea is an expert in this area. They arguably produce the highest quality films in the world. What makes their films so unique is their originality, complexity and ability to cover a multitude of genres.

With Parasites Winner of the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, South Korean films have reached major streaming platforms and have finally started to gain the massive popularity they deserve in the United States. South Korean movies are some of the best looking, most emotionally captivating, and best written movies because you never know what you’re going to get and that’s what makes them so great. They are unpredictable, varied and masterfully crafted.

The film industry in the United States has taken a notable hit in quality in recent years due to a lack of originality, predictable storylines, and the emphasis on using CGI instead of naturalistic stories and relatable. Movies that dominate the box office are usually part of a movie franchise or are based on earlier material. Hopefully this trend changes soon as the plot, emotion, and performances of popular American films are reach an all-time low. To escape this slowdown, American cinema can look to South Korea to see how to consistently create high-quality films that resonate with all audiences.

Some might use subtitles as an excuse not to watch international movies. This is the biggest mistake anyone who loves watching movies can make. As Oscar winning director Bong Joon-ho said, Once you get over the one-inch-tall subtitle barrier, you’ll find plenty of other amazing movies.

If you’re a horror fan, South Korea produces some of the scariest horror movies of all time. They usually involve multiple twists and turns, a lot of gore, and elements that most American horror movies lack, including unpredictable leap fears, complex storylines, and emotional depth. Train to Busan follows a zombie outbreak in South Korea as people seek refuge on trains to escape to safer areas. The power, ferocity, and impatience of the zombies in Train to Busan are utterly terrifying, comparable to the zombies in 28 days later and Dawn of the dead. The visually shocking zombie herds and the fight scenes can’t be beat. If you want a comparison, consider World War Z on steroids.

If zombies aren’t your thing but you like a good supernatural and detective / thriller element, Lamentations is for you. The Wailing tells about a mysterious disease that is raging in a village. It involves demonic possessions, murder, and a cat-and-mouse game. The film offers a powerful look at the importance of faith, family and mental health.

If you are more of a classic horror fan who appreciates a good monster movie, you should watch The host. The host talks about a river monster and a father who and his family seek to find his missing daughter. It’s hard to categorize this movie because it has action scenes, comedic moments, and of course, horror. What you’ll quickly realize, however, is that the movie is one hell of a ride. Finally, if you think America makes good serial killer movies, wait until you see. I saw the devil, possibly the most realistic, bloodiest horror movie you’ve ever seen. He follows a secret agent who tracks down a serial killer. This movie is not for the faint of heart. Nothing can prepare you for violence as the murders and torture scenes are shown with great length and detail. Other great South Korean horror movies that can be found on Netflix are #Living, The call and Forget it.

I would be remiss if I did not mention the two most famous and influential South Korean directors of all time, Bong Joon Ho and Park chan-wook.

Bong Joon-Ho deserves the title of master of suspense, worthy successor to the legendary director Alfred Hitchcock. He has also mastered the ability to blend genres, especially comedy with crime and thriller, like his idol Martin Scorsese. He quickly rose to the top of current filmmakers with his Oscar for Best Director for Parasite. The fame of bangs and critical acclaim are long overdue. What makes him such an influential director is his ability to create original and compelling stories. In Murder memories, a group of detectives are trying to identify and arrest a serial killer after a series of rapes and murders invade a town. Okay is an animal rights story as a girl tries to save her best friend, a gigantic pig-like animal, from death. Other great Bong Joon-Ho movies include The Host, as mentioned above, Mother and Snowdrops.

Much like Scorsese, Bong has formed one of the best dynamic director and actor duos with the legendary South Korean actor. Kang-ho song. The song has the charisma of Leonardo Dicaprio and the seriousness of Robert DeNiro. He worked with Bong in Parasite, Memories of Murder, The Host and Snowpiercer. Song has perfected his ability to blend comedy and intensity in his roles and is considered by many to be South Korea’s greatest actor today.

Park Chan-wook is a master of stylized and unexpected violence, writing complex scripts and creating original and unique characters. Anyone who loves Quentin Tarantino’s style will love his movies. the servant is a beautifully shot and suspenseful love film. He follows a South Korean woman who is hired as a maid for a wealthy Japanese woman. What follows is a thriller that has not one but two of the biggest twists in recent history. Other great Park films include, but are not limited to, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Old boy.

Give South Korean cinema a chance. It will open you up to so many original and high quality stories America can only dream of doing.