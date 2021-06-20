Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker at F9 premiere





Vin Diesel gets emotional at the US premiere of F9 as he remembers Paul Walker, whose legacy lives on in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel paid a touching tribute to his formerFast and furious co-featuredPaul Walker at the premiere ofF9. Diesel starred alongside Walker inThe Fast and the Furious(2001) and its successive fallout until the latter’s untimely death in 2013. Despite Walker’s passing, the franchise continued and is now in its ninth installment. F9follows that of 2017The fate of the furiousand was originally slated for release in 2020. After multiple delays caused by the pandemic, the film was finally released internationally last month and quickly became one of the highest grossing films of 2021. It is slated for release in American theaters on June 25. It follows Diesel’s character, Dom, who has now retired from street racing and leads a more moderate life with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). Apart from Diesel and Rodriguez, the film sees the return of many precedentsFast Furiouscast members including Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Charlize Theron. This reunion of the cast highlights the loss of Walker, which is still part of the saga eight years after his tragic death. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Fast & Furious Rewatch Guide: The Key Movies To Watch Before F9 At the US premiere ofF9in Los Angeles, Diesel became emotional upon remembering his former co-star and friend. The 53-year-old actor posted a moving tribute to Walker on Instagram, showing off an old photo of the two of them during theFast Furious5premiered in 2011.“On the way to the premiere … you will be there in spirit”,Diesel wrote in the caption.People,Diesel also spoke about Walker, whom he referred to by his nickname “Pablo,” while speaking with reporters on the red carpet. Diesel said he remembers the late actor whenever he attends aFast Furiousfirst because he started this journey with him. “Some of my best moments in life were going to the premiere and the person, the face I have at each of those massive premieres was my brother Pablo. It was always after we delivered the movie, after that we gave our all to all the fans, it was a time when he and I just thought about the trip. He had come so far. We surprised the world with this little brotherhood movie and we were dreaming of it. ‘future, so when I thought I was going to see that premiere, I kept coming back to see Pablo and I know he’s there too. “ Walker starred in the firstFast and furiousfilm in 2001, playing the role of LAPD officer Brian O’Conner. He reprized his role in successive episodes of the blockbuster franchise until his fatal car crash in 2013. At the time of his tragic death, Walker, 40, was filming.Furious 7.The team halted production to decide what to do with Walker’s sudden departure. Ultimately, her character was kept alive but given a fitting farewell. The film was released posthumously in 2015, and the actor’s role was completed using his brothers as substitutes and digital effects. It has been almost eight years since Walker’s death, but his character is still part of the history of the saga and his comrades often honor his memory. Because Brian O’Conner is still alive in theFast Furiousuniverse, it won’t be surprising to hear mentions and references to the character inF9and future episodes of the film series. There are even talks that Walker’s 22-year-old daughter Meadow could join the cast in future films. While nothing has been confirmed yet, one thing is certain: Walker is still at the heart of the action franchise and his legacy lives on with his fans and comrades. Next: Fast & Furious Recap: The Biggest Questions F9 Needs To Answer Source: People,Diesel wine Luca: Who is a sea monster (and who is human)?

About the Author Abigail Ong-Pizarro

(50 articles published)

Abi graduated in Communication Arts and has years of experience in the television industry as a researcher, writer and producer. Currently, Abi is a freelance entertainment news writer and publishes news articles on various platforms. In her spare time, she enjoys baking and cooking. She lives with her husband, her toddler and their three rescued cats. More Abigail Ong-Pizarro







