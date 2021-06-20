Scarlett Johansson on “Mixed Reactions” to Black Widow’s Death in Avengers: Endgame





Scarlett Johansson reacts to ‘mixed reactions’ to Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame, claiming that Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice “made so much sense.” Five Years After Half of All Life In The Universe Went From Existence By Thanos (Josh Brolin) In Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow, and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) travel to the barren planet Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone: one of the six Infinity Stones needed to bring everyone back. When the ghostly Red Skull (Ross Marquand) reveals that the stone diggers must make an eternal exchange – a soul for a soul – it’s Natasha who makes the ultimate sacrifice. “It’s funny because I’ve had a lot of mixed reactions to his ultimate fate in End of Game,” Johansson said Entertainment tonight during a visit in 2019 on the plateau of Black Widow. “But to me, it made so much sense that she sacrificed herself not only for the greater good of mankind, but actually for her friends, which was really at the heart of it all. She’s a good person. “ Before she erased the red in her ledger by End of Game, Natasha’s past returns to haunt her when she reunites with her pre-Avengers family – Russian super-soldier Red Guardian (David Harbor) and the super-spy assassins trained by Red Room Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) – in Black Widow, a “mid-quel” located between the events of 2016 Captain America: Civil War and 2018 Infinity war. “I think what is interesting to place [Black Widow] at the moment [in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline], you already know the mythology of what she’s going to do in these movies, “Harbor said AND. “And so [you see] how she got to this place a few years ago by reuniting with these people from her past. “ End of Game Director Joe Russo previously agreed that there was no “better end point” for Natasha than her selflessness, stating on the film’s commentary track: “Death isn’t always a bad thing. be a noble ending. And it can be spiritual, and it can be heroic. If you sacrifice yourself for billions, it would seem like a powerful ending to your story. “ The co-writer added Christopher Markus, “And for a character who tried to ‘erase the red in his ledger’, to use [The Avengers writer-director] Joss [Whedon’s] sentence, this is the final erasure. ”Co-writer Stephen McFeely said of Natasha End of Game ending, “That’s what the arc is for all these people, right? Whether she went from guilty to erasing it all… I can’t think of a better endpoint.” In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow takes on the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must face her spy story and the broken relationships left in its wake long before she becomes an Avenger. Johansson is reprising her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbor as Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. by marvel Black Widow in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on July 9.

